Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Lennox Linton Speaks: “We are on the outside looking in”Dominica News Online - Saturday, October 28th, 2017 at 5:53 PM
On October 26th, in New York City, Dominica’s Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton along with former UN Ambassador Mr Crispin Gregoire addressed members of the Caribbean press under the auspices of the non-profit organization We Are Dominica. Mr Gregoire began by outlining the status of the organization and appealing to the public to support the efforts of post-Maria fund-raising.
Mr Linton, when addressing the room, gave an account of the occurrences on the island after the storm, which is in stark contrast to the updates provided by the Government of Dominica. Furthermore, he called for an urgent intervention by the Secretary General of the UN to ensure that post-disaster initiatives in Dominica adhere to the standards of democratic governance.
He tackled the question of the relative silence on the part of the Parliamentary Opposition since Hurricane Maria hit on September 18th, stating that the party chose instead to remain largely silent in the last six weeks to allow the Government the space to do what it believes is in the best interest of the country. Stating that as a party, they have been ignored by the government and thus have chosen to focus on the communities which are officially represented by the UWP. Beyond the borders of Dominica, Mr Linton reported that he personally visited Algeria and The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to build and solidify relationships which will benefit Dominica including forming links with the Nigerian and South African embassies in Algiers.
Mr Linton will address the public tonight in Brooklyn at an event aimed at updating Dominicans abroad about the ongoing work to coordinate relief and recovery efforts.
Details of event below:
Date: Saturday, October 28th
Time: 6pm-9pm
Location: 817 Livonia Ave, Brooklyn NY (New Hope Family Worship Center)
Full video here:
I am very impressed by this statement by Hon Linton; “………….the party (UWP) chose instead to remain largely silent in the last six weeks to allow the Government the space to do what it believes is in the best interest of the country……” This is the level of recognition and decency one attributes as an Hon Leader of the Opposition under the current circumstances we now face in Dominica.
The Government need their space to manage this disaster with the UWP Team Dominica on the field attending to theirs and other constituencies getting feedback from the people of Dominica and offer the necessary support of the recovery movement. The government currently holds all the resources of government, to manage and account for all local, regional and international funds, aid etc they receive on our behalf. It must be accounted for and fairly distributed. This is what the UWP Team and others are closely watching & observing this government as we don`t trust them with distribution. UWP…