Lent begins today (Ash Wednesday) - Wednesday, March 6th, 2019
Today the season of Lent begins with the observance of Ash Wednesday in the Catholic Church and many other traditional Christian denominations.
Lent lasts for six and a half weeks and during that time the Church remembers the forty days Jesus spent in the desert fasting, praying and preparing for his ministry.
The Church now spends this forty days fasting, praying and giving alms in preparation for the most important celebration of the Christian liturgical year, EASTER.
The Lenten season is a time set aside time for reflection on Jesus Christ – his suffering and his sacrifice, his life, death, burial and resurrection
Fasting is a discipline practiced by Christians from the inception of the faith to deepen their level of intimacy with God. Through fasting Christians believe they worship God by earnestly seeking Him more than worldly pleasures.
When Christians say no to their fleshly appetites they believe their hunger for God grows, and they get to taste His presence. (James 4:8; Luke 14:18-20; Mark 4:19).
Ash Wednesday got its name from the ash placed on the forehead of believers as the season of Lent begins.
The practice is common throughout much of Christianity but is celebrated mainly by Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, and Methodists.
The use of ash to goes back to ancient time and was used to express mourning. The practice is common in the Old Testament where sprinkling oneself with ash was a way of expressing sorrow for sins and faults.
The prophet Jeremiah, for example, calls for repentance this way: “O daughter of my people, gird on sackcloth, roll in the ashes” (Jeremiah 6:26).
The prophet Daniel pleaded for God to rescue Israel with sackcloth and ashes as a sign of Israel’s repentance: “I turned to the Lord God, pleading in earnest prayer, with fasting, sackcloth and ashes” (Daniel 9:3).
Perhaps the best known example of repentance in the Old Testament also involves ashes. When the prophet Jonah finally obeyed God’s command and preached in the great city of Nineveh, his preaching was amazingly effective. Word of his message was carried to the king of Nineveh. “When the news reached the king of Nineveh, he rose from his throne, laid aside his robe, covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in the ashes” (Jonah 3:6).
In the New Testament, Jesus also refers to the use of sackcloth and ashes as signs of repentance: “Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida! For if the mighty deeds done in your midst had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would long ago have repented in sackcloth and ashes” (Mathew 11:21, Luke 10:13).
Ash Wednesday began appearing in Christian writings around the 8th century. In those early days the ash was sprinkled on the head of the penitent person as opposed to being anointed on the forehead, as it is done today.
Ash Wednesday, like the season of Lent, is never mentioned in Scripture and is not commanded by God. Christians are free to either observe or not observe it. It also should be obvious that the imposition of ashes, like similar external practices, are meaningless, even hypocritical, unless there is a corresponding inner repentance and change of behavior. This is made clear in Isaiah 58:5-7 when God said:
“Is this the kind of fast I have chosen, only a day for a man to humble himself? Is it only for bowing one’s head like a reed and for lying on sackcloth and ashes ? Is that what you call a fast, a day acceptable to the LORD? Is not this the kind of fasting I have chosen: to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke? Is it not to share your food with the hungry and to provide the poor wanderer with shelter– when you see the naked, to clothe him, and not to turn away from your own flesh and blood?”
However, the Church recommends the observance of Ash Wednesday and Lent as a grand opportunity for repentance and spiritual renewal.
You all must know your history. Carnival marked the end of slavery. The church then took it away from us and placed it two days before Ash Wednesday. By right carnival should be on the first day of August!! Carnival has nothing to do with the church!!!
Blessings to all my Dominican people and do have a rest as we reflects upon ourselves, our immediate and extended families, our neighbour, friends from all backgrounds and our people of Dominica. As we continue to debate and comment on a variety of topics and issue we remain humble and decent that our readers are able to comprehend and reflect and contribution to the debates of concerns to all of us. I am concerned for our country as we are not making any qualitative and meaningful progress in Domininca. We must pray hard for our politicians to take Domininca seriously and act professionally. Where I sit in government with other colleagues, we are disturbed and pray everyday for our Dominica.. We seriously need more professionals in government and also, if not most importantly and urgent to have a government that`s open, decent, presents itself as loyal and for the rule of law of socio-economic development that all our people are living in comfort not handouts. God rich blessings. Amen
“However, the Church recommends the observance of Ash Wednesday and Lent as a grand opportunity for repentance and spiritual renewal.” I appreciate your effort sir and despite the carnival and peaceful togetherness and enjoyment of our people, we ust be reminded to reflect and take some time out to pray for our unfortunate ones. It is ok to vent and with decency and pride too, but we must reflect upon ourselves our people in general and our suffering island Domininca. Many of our people live in poverty and have been subjected to a life of handouts, Bobol, poor living conditions while I remind my people that please ignore the concrete jungle that has been introduced to our people and Dominica by this failed copy cat Skerrit as if we live in Bronx, NY, Florida or wherever to brig in this life of living. Our house were always close together where we are able to see, greet our neighbour daily. This concrete jungle is a pappyshow and ridiculous. Shows how short-sighted Skerrit is. GO…
After behaving like the devil for the past 2 days, this annual charade (sanctioned by Catholicism) now comes along where people pretend to be sorry for their decadent behaviour………………………( ofcourse, until next year’s carnival comes along).
And what is more sickening is to hear people when they emerge victorious in various carnival competitions thank God for helping them win. How can God be a partaker in activities he clearly condemns in his word?
I repeat that Roman Catholicism is one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the human race. Roman Catholicism is diametrically opposed to the fundamental teachings of Jesus Christ.
So what are you saying Can you testify that it was only Roman Catholics in the band for the past two days.
Please tell me because am a Proud Roman Catholic I was at my home and to my surprised while looking at TV I saw non catholics in the band in filthy costumes as well. You all must stop being hypocrites. Wrong is Wrong I strongly condemn those type of behaviours. and so does the church. However I would like to pose a question. Why do some of you all run from the temptation using camp as a scapegoat. Stay around and lets see who you really are. Running away with your young people to camp is not the answer let them stay around and lets see how they fight the temptations. Then we shall see the true Christians. Now you say and I quote ” Roman Catholicism is one of the greatest hoaxes ever perpetrated on the human race.” if this is so true I would like you to trace back the origins of all the churches when and how they all began and we shall see the truth.
When Christians say no to their fleshly appetites they believe their hunger for God grows, and they get to taste His presence. (James 4:8; Luke 14:18-20; Mark 4:19).
So…yesterday and the day before….didn’t the church sanction these events? HYPOCRISY.
Yes the Church does Sanction those type of behaviours but as we all know God gave us a free will and alot of times we choose bad over good. However the Hypocrisy is when we behave like is only one denomination that partakes in such behaviour. Yesterday and the day before all denominations were there. The Hypocrisy is when the other denominations are there under disguise and pretend like their own people dont behave in such gross manner.