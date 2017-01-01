Leo Club brings Christmas cheer to Dubique familiesLeo press release - Sunday, January 1st, 2017 at 4:04 PM
On Saturday December 24th 2016, The Leo Club of Dominica presented two (2) hampers to two (2) different families from the Dubique Community.
Augustina Anselm and Marianna Anselm’s families were both seriously affected by TS Erika one year ago.
They suffered loss of their homes and personal belongings. After they suffered such loss, they resided at the Grand Bay Center for some time, Before moving into their new homes.
As a result, the Leo Club saw it fit to bring some cheer to these to families during the Christmas season.The Hamper contained toiletries and grocery items, along with a ham. The families were very elated to have received the Christmas cheer brought about by the Leo Club of Dominica.
In Closing of the visit/Donation, Secretary of the Club – Leo Mahailia Alexander addressed the family along with the President of DOMSATT – Ms. Lisana Dyer (DOMSATT is one of our sponsors for 3 activities of which 2 have been successfully achieved; Christmas party at Coulibistrie Pre-school and donation of 2 hampers to Erika affected families). Another activity will take place in the coming year.
The Leo Club of Dominica wishes to extend a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to both families and and we are proud to have made a significant and well needed impact during their Christmas season.
