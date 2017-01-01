On Saturday December 24th 2016, The Leo Club of Dominica presented two (2) hampers to two (2) different families from the Dubique Community.

Augustina Anselm and Marianna Anselm’s families were both seriously affected by TS Erika one year ago.

They suffered loss of their homes and personal belongings. After they suffered such loss, they resided at the Grand Bay Center for some time, Before moving into their new homes.

As a result, the Leo Club saw it fit to bring some cheer to these to families during the Christmas season.The Hamper contained toiletries and grocery items, along with a ham. The families were very elated to have received the Christmas cheer brought about by the Leo Club of Dominica.