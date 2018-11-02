Students from various primary and secondary schools on island gathered at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Friday morning to participate in the 2018 National Independence Youth Rally.

One of the highlights of the event every year is a youth parade where students do a march past and the salute is taken by the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister, Reginald Austrie represented Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit at today’s rally.

Minister for Education and Human Resource Development, Petter Saint who gave the featured address at the ceremony called on Dominicans to continue to work together to build a better and stronger Dominica.

“Let us therefore continue to work together for each other. Dominica is yours, Dominica is mine, Dominica is ours, let us work together to build a better and stronger Dominica,” he said.

In keeping with the theme for this year’s historic 40th Anniversary, “My Love, My Home, My Dominica”, Saint Jean called for each and every one to espouse the patriotic creed.

“I wish to reiterate the call for each and every one of us to espouse the patriotic creed, to celebrate our common bond and to see what individually we can to help develop and promote our beautiful nature isle,” he said.

Saint Jean exhorted Dominicans, when they speak on social media, to let the slogan, “ ‘I am Dominica are You’, be the hallmark of who we are as a people.”

He saluted the many outstanding Dominicans who have championed the cause of the Dominica youth in the areas of education and youth development over the past 4 decades.

“Indeed young people of Dominica we owe a debt of gratitude to these patriots,” he stated. “You are here today, the country needs you to hold the mantle and the build on the successes of yesterday’s today.”

He stated that the government and his ministry will continue to empower the youth, by proving them with greater opportunities towards self and professional development.

“But this will be in vain if you do not grab this opportunity with a firm grasp,” Saint Jean remarked.

Performances came from students of the Goodwill Secondary School, Convent High School, Afrikulture Stilt Walkers and Triple Kay band among others.

Special awards were also given in the areas of academics, sports, community involvement and leadership.