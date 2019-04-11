Letang says DPSU ‘fed up’ and ready for action

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at 9:14 PM
Public officers attending the DPSU meeting

General secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Thomas Letang has sent a clear message to government that “enough is enough “, that they are “fed up” and ready for action.

Addressing hundreds of public officers at a DPSU “salary negotiation” rally on Thursday afternoon, Letang said his union will stop at nothing unless their demands are met.
He sent a warning to the prime minister who met with junior public officers today.
“Role call was taken and I am warning, if one public is touched because he or she did not attend the meeting, we closing down the damn country,” an animated and angry Letang said.
He also took issue with the prime minister’s meeting.
” The prime minister is in no position to call public officers to a meeting only the union can,” said the DPSU general secretary.
More to come.

