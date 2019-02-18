Six local seafarers have been presented with certificates by L’express Des Iles after undergoing extensive training in various courses since 2011.

The presentations were made on Friday 15th February, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Whitchurch Boardroom.

The six persons who received certificates are Larocque Carson( Able Seamen Deck), Dumas Donnie (Able Seaman Deck), Bernard Lloyd (Able Seaman Deck), Nicholas Vince (Able Seaman Deck), Victor Jarson (Able Seaman Engine) and Andre Edrick (Able Seaman Engine).

General Director of L’express Des Iles, Roland Bellemare expressed pride for starting this training programme with Dominicans even after being told that it was too risky.

“We decided to have Dominicans seafarers on board our ferries. A few people told us you take a risk and I must say 8 years later that these people were wrong and we were right in doing so. We are proud of what we did and believe me it will go on,”

He added “These young Dominicans, woman and man, are good, professional and they can defiantly walk in their villages or town as they give a very positive imagine of Dominica abroad. They are really kind of ambassadors of Dominica in the islands we call art.”

He also stated that 20% of L’express Des Iles workers are from Dominica.

Meantime, Fleet Manager of L’express Des Iles, Captain Deravel Onick said their Dominican team consists of 13 persons.

“Our team from Dominica is composed of two ladies and eleven gentlemen. The main age of the team is 36 years old. Our seafarers come from all the territories from Dominica. One from Scotts Head in the south, one from Roseau, one from La Plaine, five from Dublanc and Bioche, three from Portsmouth and two from Penville in the north of Dominica,” he said

The training programmes that were put in place for the seafarers included, on board familiarization, training in security awareness, basic safety training, proficiency for survival crafts and rescue boats, training for personnel on passenger ships, training for personnel in service on high speed craft, rating forming part of navigational watch, rating forming part of engineering watch, Able Seaman Deck and Able Seaman Engine.

On the 30th of June, L’express Des Iles will be celebrating 30 years of partnership with Dominica.