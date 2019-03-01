Regional airline, LIAT has just ten days worth of cash to keeps flying and will need a cash injection of US$5-million to say afloat.

This is according to Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley after returning from the 30th CARICOM meeting, which just ended in St Kitts and Nevis.

“Currently, part of LIALT’s problems is that LIAT is flying uneconomic routes with loads that are heavily subsidised,” he told the media upon landing the Pairco International Airport. “If the airline is to remain flying to countries that have routes like that, the shareholders are say­ing that such countries will have to guarantee a minimum revenue stream to the airline or the airline would cease to fly those routes.”

Dr. Rowley pointed out that presently aircraft maintenance is the airline’s source of economic drain and he said he has agreed for LIAT to talk to Caribbean Airlines to see whether there is a benefit for cooperation between the two.

Rowley also said CARICOM member states discussed security at the St. Kitts meeting as it relates to inter-island travel, which included adding a US$2-3 surcharge on travel tickets between the CARICOM islands.

“Throughout the region, all our countries are facing significant upsurge in crime,” he said.

Dominica is a major shareholder of LIAT, along with Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Officials here have consistently said it plays a major role in airlift to the country.

In 2012, Dominica injected $8-million into the cash-strapped airline.

Back then the government said it would secure the island’s investments in the tourism industry.

