LIAT has 10 days cash to stay afloat; needs immediate cash injectionCNC3 - Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 1:44 PM
Regional airline, LIAT has just ten days worth of cash to keeps flying and will need a cash injection of US$5-million to say afloat.
This is according to Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley after returning from the 30th CARICOM meeting, which just ended in St Kitts and Nevis.
“Currently, part of LIALT’s problems is that LIAT is flying uneconomic routes with loads that are heavily subsidised,” he told the media upon landing the Pairco International Airport. “If the airline is to remain flying to countries that have routes like that, the shareholders are saying that such countries will have to guarantee a minimum revenue stream to the airline or the airline would cease to fly those routes.”
Dr. Rowley pointed out that presently aircraft maintenance is the airline’s source of economic drain and he said he has agreed for LIAT to talk to Caribbean Airlines to see whether there is a benefit for cooperation between the two.
Rowley also said CARICOM member states discussed security at the St. Kitts meeting as it relates to inter-island travel, which included adding a US$2-3 surcharge on travel tickets between the CARICOM islands.
“Throughout the region, all our countries are facing significant upsurge in crime,” he said.
Dominica is a major shareholder of LIAT, along with Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Officials here have consistently said it plays a major role in airlift to the country.
In 2012, Dominica injected $8-million into the cash-strapped airline.
Back then the government said it would secure the island’s investments in the tourism industry.
I want to see when Skeerit voluntarily leaves office who all you will take about? God help them.
This need to CHANGE as the ONLY thing that brings progress is CHANGE.
Let LIAT Fail!!!!!!
Hope our GOVT will not provide another injection of $7M dollars which we got nothing back for it in terms of better access to Dominica.
Let the market force determine a solvent ….YES, it will hurt in the short term but in the long term we will have better access.
They should call Richard Branson Virgin Atlantic to buy out L I A T. He will get the company straightened out, fire everyone and use small jets instead of props with direct routs from Florida. They should also call Billionaire Marcus Lemonis CEO of Camping World so he can run the company.
Time for them to go out of service I hope skerrit will not bail them out
I think it’s a Skerrit conspiracy to keep all those carnival diaspora at home until He call elections.
hahahahahaha..very clever!!
LIAT is always broke: are they running a business/non-profit airline or a charity? It is time to put this airline to pasture and let market forces dictate which regional carrier survives and/or succeeds. Lets do away wit the nostalgia of LIAT because it is a new day.
L I A T was once a good airline back in the 196o’s and 1970’s. They were dependable. Dominica needs their own airline.
They are also woefully over staffed. See Aurigny air, based in the U.K. Channel Islands for comparison. We should seek closer cooperation with the French Caribbean instead of Carricom for transport. That would also take care of security.