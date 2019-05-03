LIAT shareholders to consider proposal on airline’s future

LIAT shareholders have agreed to give further consideration to a proposal by Prime Minister Gaston Browne regarding the future direction of the airline.

Antigua and Barbuda had made an oral presentation to a LIAT shareholders meeting in Antigua on May 1st and said they would present a written document in the following days.

At the meeting, there was a suggestion that the planes be sold as part of a” slim down of LIAT” and there’s a general agreement among some shareholders that this is a matter which merits very serious consideration.

The possibility was also examined of having another and smaller airline to operate on routes that may not have been profitable for the current size of aircraft in LIAT’s fleet.

Earlier this month St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonzalves said the shareholders would probably have to ask the Caribbean Development Bank to sell the three aircraft it owns as loan security while LIAT continues to operate the other seven that airline had leased.

Gonsalves – chairman of the government shareholders – said he hopes the proposal from Antigua and Barbuda would be discussed by the shareholders before the end of May

The main shareholders of LIAT are Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed to shareholder governments at the LIAT that his country does not have a “largesse of funds”, but Dominica is willing to use the little it has to help the cash strapped airline – a position which he had announced prior to attending the meeting.

“The little that we have or the little that we do not have we will certainly be making a contribution to LIAT’s sustainability…” Skerrit told a meeting in Antigua.

Skerrit also underscored the importance of the airline to the regional integration system.

He says Dominica will continue to play its role in LIAT, saying that once his government is in office, the sustainability of the airline will remain fundamental.