LIAT shareholders to consider proposal on airline’s future

LIAT shareholders have agreed to give further consideration to a proposal by Prime Minister Gaston Browne regarding the future direction of the airline.
Antigua and Barbuda had made an oral presentation to a LIAT shareholders meeting in Antigua on May 1st and said they would present a written document in the following days.
At the meeting, there was a suggestion that the planes be sold as part of a” slim down of LIAT” and there’s a general agreement among some shareholders that this is a matter which merits very serious consideration.
The possibility was also examined of having another and smaller airline to operate on routes that may not have been profitable for the current size of aircraft in LIAT’s fleet.
Earlier this month St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonzalves said the shareholders would probably have to ask the Caribbean Development Bank to sell the three aircraft it owns as loan security while LIAT continues to operate the other seven that airline had leased.
Gonsalves – chairman of the government shareholders – said he hopes the proposal from Antigua and Barbuda would be discussed by the shareholders before the end of May
The main shareholders of LIAT are Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit confirmed to shareholder governments at the LIAT that his country does not have a “largesse of funds”, but Dominica is willing to use the little it has to help the cash strapped airline – a position which he had announced prior to attending the meeting.
“The little that we have or the little that we do not have we will certainly be making a contribution to LIAT’s sustainability…” Skerrit told a meeting in Antigua.
Skerrit also underscored the importance of the airline to the regional integration system.
He says Dominica will continue to play its role in LIAT, saying that once his government is in office, the sustainability of the airline will remain fundamental.
Some skeptics with cynicism may shout “pipe dreams.” But when Antigua’s was built ( with the Nelson Dockyard) it was not for tourism It was for armed security. Trinidad had the same experience. Many years ago we had more air traffic than St Kitts. The Hilton Hotel moved out because of aircraft accommodations. Then St Kitts under Bradshaw bought the Hilton, Built the Endevour Hotel and built an international airport. The rest is history. The hotels came before the airport.
Why is Gaston Brown and the other clowns skirting the issue of LIAT’s woes? As I have said in the past, LIAT has been badly managed for ages. However, many of the decisions made at the board level have political overtones. The decision to have LIAT headquartered in Antigua is a political one. The routes they fly are dictated by politicians. The staffing level is influenced by politics. The high fees and taxes are dictated by politicians. The politicians hobble not just LIAT, but all the inter-island carriers.
These guys keep putting band-aids on this gaping wound hoping to stop the bleeding. There has to be fundamental changes in the approach to the aviation industry in the Caribbean for LIAT and the rest to prosper. They can keep doing the same think in different disguises, but the results will be the same. In 12 to 18 months, we will be reading the same story here about LIAT nearing insolvency.
But I thought Tony and Skerritt said we are operating on a healthy surplus, so how is he saying to the other PM ” The little we dont have”. You guys seems to be speaking in two tongues.
“Earlier this month St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonzales said the shareholders would probably have to ask the Caribbean Development Bank to sell the three aircraft it owns as loan security while LIAT continues to operate the other seven that airline had leased. ”
Here goes the twisted mentality of Ralph Gonzales again giving hag-wash ram-goat advise again; it would be easier understood if he said shut LIAT down.
If you already own three aircraft’s; commonsense should dictate one keep what is already paid for and after the contract of the remainder that are leased; if they must they might want to release some of the ones that are leased!
Gaston Brown idea is another disgusting stupid idea!
Reducing the size of LIAT is not going to make it more profitable; one of LIAT problem, if not its greatest problem is that LIAT routs are limited to the Caribbean, as such it will forever be none profitable.
Since only Roosevelt Dominica totally depends…
If Gaston Browne believes LIAT is o important to the region and NOT necessarily Antigua then why don’t he offer a proposal to buy it and have it registered a an Antiguan airline? Them man there too tricky. He is only interested in keeping the jobs the airline provide in Antigua.
Part of LIAT’ problem is a lack of interline agreements particularly to Europe and North America. This makes it very difficult for transiting passengers at their various destinations particularly through Antigua. Enough, RIP LIAT!
“He [PM Skerrit] says Dominica will continue to play its role in LIAT, saying that once his government is in office, the sustainability of the airline will remain fundamental.”
Mr Prime Minister, I do not think that you understand the fundamental fact that LIAT’s operating model. the business model is actually not sustainable! This has nothing to do with whichever Government [your Government] willing to keep putting money in! Pouring money in a loss making entity is not sustainable, eventually you or LIAT will, as we say in Dominica, ‘koolay’!
“Goodbye Dominica ever getting an international airport”
Dominicans get on your pwi-pwi!