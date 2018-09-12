LIAT wishes to advise passengers that due to the impending passage of Tropical Storm Isaac that several destinations within the LIAT network will be affected. In the interest of passenger and crew safety, several flights have been canceled and retimed. LIAT will continue to track this system and update passengers on changes to its schedule.

Please note that the following flights have been canceled for Wednesday 12th September, 2018:

LI 512 from Antigua to St. Kitts

LI 513 from St. Kitts to Antigua

Please note that the following flights have been cancelled for Thursday 13th September, 2018:

LI 773 from Antigua to Dominica

LI 773 from Dominica to Barbados

LI 395 from Trinidad to Antigua

LI 520 from Antigua to St. Kitts

LI 521 from St. Kitts to Antigua

LI 521 from Antigua to Barbados

LI 362 from Barbados to Dominica

LI 362 from Dominica to Antigua

LI 310 from St. Lucia to Antigua

LI 312 from Antigua to St. Kitts

LI 312 from St. Kitts to St. Maarten

LI 313 from St. Maarten to St. Kitts

LI 313 from St. Kitts to Antigua

LI 372 from Barbados to Martinique

LI 373 from Martinique to Barbados

LI 560 from Barbados to Antigua

LI 562 from Antigua to San Juan, Puerto Rico

LI 563 from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Antigua

LI 565 from Antigua to Barbados

LI 323 from Antigua to Dominica

LI 324 from Dominica to Antigua

Several flights have been retimed for Thursday 13th September, 2018. These changes will affect the following flights:

Passengers who have been affected may rebook by contacting LIAT’s Call Centre prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight. Passengers will be allowed to rebook within the next week (12th – 19th September). Affected passengers will have all change fees and fare differences waived.

We strongly advise our passengers to contact LIAT’s Call Centre for rebooking at their earliest convenience:

To call toll free from destinations within the Caribbean 1-888-844-LIAT (5428)

For those calling Antigua from other countries 1-268-480-5601/2

For those calling within Antigua please telephone 480-5582

For those calling from Barbados 1-246 434 5428

E-mail: Reservations@liat.com

LIAT also wishes to advise that passengers who decide to travel but are unable to complete their journey due to disruption caused by weather conditions, will not be provided with meals, transportation, hotel accommodation etc.

Passengers with onward connections are advised to contact the respective regional and international carriers.

LIAT regrets any inconvenience caused by these cancellations as a result of the passage of the impending tropical storm.

The next advisory will be given at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday 12th September, 2018.