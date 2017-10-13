Roseau, Dominica (October 13, 2017) — The mandatory curfew has been lifted for some parts of the island, and the change will take effect after a national security assessment was conducted by the Chief of Police.

While Roseau and some of its immediate environs were still not at the stage where it was deemed advisable to lift the curfew provisions, the town of Portsmouth and elsewhere in the countryside received positive review.

As a result, the curfew shall be lifted in the town of Portsmouth and all other communities in Dominica, with effect from Monday, 16 October, 2017.

The curfew shall however remain enforced in the city of Roseau, extend to the Loubiere bridge in the south, Checkhall bridge in the north and Copthall in the east from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in order to maintain and enhance security.

The main reasons for lifting the curfew in the town of Portsmouth and other communities across Dominica are to allow for economic activities to be undertaken, such as fishing, farming and retailing of goods and also to facilitate those students who will be returning to school.

