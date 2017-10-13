LIFTING OF CURFEW FOR SELECT AREAS IN DOMINICAOFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER - Friday, October 13th, 2017 at 7:03 PM
Roseau, Dominica (October 13, 2017) — The mandatory curfew has been lifted for some parts of the island, and the change will take effect after a national security assessment was conducted by the Chief of Police.
While Roseau and some of its immediate environs were still not at the stage where it was deemed advisable to lift the curfew provisions, the town of Portsmouth and elsewhere in the countryside received positive review.
As a result, the curfew shall be lifted in the town of Portsmouth and all other communities in Dominica, with effect from Monday, 16 October, 2017.
The curfew shall however remain enforced in the city of Roseau, extend to the Loubiere bridge in the south, Checkhall bridge in the north and Copthall in the east from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in order to maintain and enhance security.
The main reasons for lifting the curfew in the town of Portsmouth and other communities across Dominica are to allow for economic activities to be undertaken, such as fishing, farming and retailing of goods and also to facilitate those students who will be returning to school.
For more information, please visit www.opm.gov.dm.
6 Comments
I just hope that the villages and town that are free from the curfew will go out and be a little productive do all the planting you can do, yes go back to the sea and rivers to catch fish to eat, bake some bread, little is much when God is in it, my people let us all come together and help each other because the road is long but with grace and mercy and the love of families and good friends we will make it.
Saw the vids of Mystylics about Dominica post Maria.
If you people think that this was the work of a hurricane, think again. No hurricane could do this.
Dominica was subject to some kind of electromagnetic force from CERN and HAARP which was combined with the storm to make it look as if a hurricane did that.
Funny that the US sent ‘Special Forces’ after the hurricane to roam Dominica to look for Ross students???
Watch out for planted devices, unknown origin fires. Remember what happened before Maria? We got a whole bunch of Peace Corps folks in to do the reccy.
Trust no one and stop being idiots. We are being taken for the rid of our lives by the same people who enslaved our forbears. Thank heavens I have Kalinago blood in me!!
The PM and the Chief of Police know which areas are the ones with continuous looting and lawlessness.
I heard there was much of that especially in Roseau to the point, after they looted, they further damaged the buildings. Real wickedness! Even after such a hurricane, some people do not have a good heart. They lost it during the hurricane or do not have one.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, I also heard businesses as Whitchurch lost all their goods to looting. Some people have a habitual manner of looting after a storm/ hurricane. Some of them are chronic thieves. Fortunate for them they remained alive and uninjured. Reasons to thank God. Instead, they are brazen enough to also go to houses to steal whatever they can get, even though they are occupied.
If the curfew for those areas remains in force, so be it. May no one be critical. Those areas which still have a curfew when it is deemed necessary the curfews will be lifted for the rest of Dominica.
But off course I agree with the decision to put free up Possie and keep Roseau in bondage. After all, the villas, Avisville apartments, pukinski hotel, the Moroccan hotel, the coffee plant just to name a few, are all in the Portsmouth area, not forgetting Monfareds key boy is also from possie and the two suitcases also entered in the Portsmouth area by night. So people want the freedom of being able to move around and move their friends around, so why not free them up
Why not just split the country in two and have North Dominica with their laws and time zone and South Dominica, like North and South Korea? Portsmouth and environ free and Roseau under curfew? So what if the bad boys of Roseau move to possie to do their doooos? Makes no sense whatsoever. Skerrit and Carbon operating like Abot and Castello
So you mean to tell me after Santa Maria gave us such a bad beating voleur pofieé on the situation. Go and clean de country cuz we have a lot of work to do leave voleur and voleuring alone.