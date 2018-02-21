The Government of Dominica, through the Ministry of Health and Environment under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, is set to commence the Topographic Surveys of the LiDAR Bathymetry and Topography Survey, Data Analysis, Modeling and Development of High Accuracy Terrain and Bathymetric Models Sub-Project.

The contract for the LiDAR Project was awarded to McElhanney Consulting Services Limited of Canada on May 3, 2017.

The company completed the LiDAR Bathymetry Surveys in June 2017 and has now mobilized to undertake the LiDAR Topographic Surveys of the island from February 21, 2018 to coincide with Dominica’s dry season.

The purpose of this project is to assist the Government with improving disaster and climate resilience through various activities including rehabilitation of infrastructure, development of tools and modeling systems to support engineering scale analysis, and coastal and hydrological processes throughout the island.

This will be done through (1) data collection, (2) data analysis and modelling, and (3) training and technology transfer.

This project is supported by the LiDAR Technical Working Group comprising the Lands and Surveys Division, Fisheries Division, Physical Planning Division, Office of Disaster Management, Dominica Water and Sewage Company (DOWASCO), Dominica Meteorological Services, Division of Agriculture, Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division, Information and Communication Technology Unit, and the Ministry of Public Works and Ports.

Dr. Tim Webster is providing expert assistance for the project for the Quality Assurance/Quality Control of Aerial Orthophotography, LiDAR Terrain and Bathymetry Data Acquisition, Analysis and Modeling, and associated Support.

The data and products to be derived from this LiDAR project include Digital Terrain and Elevation Models (DTM and DEM) and Bathymetric (BAT) Models which will be used for the development of hydrological models to analyze water flow, drainage management, flood control, land stability, and areas vulnerable to landslides. The survey will also provide information on forest conditions, and support and further strengthen land use planning activities.

Orthophotos of the island will also be collected which will provide spatial information including features such as roads, rivers and vegetation.

Global warming and sea level rise are increasing climate risks as seen with the impacts of Hurricane Maria in Dominica. Therefore, establishing high quality data is critical for mitigation and resilience planning in the event of future disasters.

The LIDAR project is expected to be implemented over a period of twenty-one (21) months to a tune of approximately EC$ 2, 223,000.