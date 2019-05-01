Linton accepts challenge to debate PM Skerrit

Opposition leader, Lennox Linton has accepted an invitation to debate prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
Linton announced moments ago on Q95 FM that he is ready and willing to respond to the challenge thrown out by Skerrit during the launch of his party’s candidate for Morne Jaune/Riviere Cyrique recently.
The opposition leader has proposed June 2nd as the date for the debate.
More to come..
1 Comment
I hope that this will be a public event. Winsor Park Sports Stadium we want to sit down and listen to that one. YES YES YES!!!!!!