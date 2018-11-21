Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, is appealing to Dominicans from “every nook and cranny” of the island to gather in large numbers in Roseau on Thursday morning to express their dissatisfaction with the Dominica Labour Party which he accuses of using the court system to persecute its political opponents.

Linton’s call comes in the wake of a decision by the magistrate’s court to advance a matter involving Linton, UWP Deputy Leader Joshua Francis and General Secretary Nicholas George, from the previous court-appointed date of March 28th, 2019 to November 22nd, 2018 without consulting the defendants.

“More than four months before the date given by the magistrate for the hearing of the matter and more than a month, a full month before disclosure would have been given to us in the case end of December with no explanation to us as to why is it that the date is being moved up by more than four months,” Linton explained.

He contends that based on advice which he received, in these circumstances, the defendants should have been involved in the decision to change the date of the court hearing.

“Because you are actually giving a convenience to the other side with no regard or interest as to whether the date that you’ve given them is convenient for us and that cannot be. When you start there, you start with injustice. Any court that is willing upfront to be so unjust, you cannot rely on that court to deliver justice,” Linton stated.

Chief Magistrate, Candia Carrette-George, said recently at a news conference, that such occurrences in court matters were not uncommon but when questioned, would not reveal who had made the request for the change of date.

The matter is being prosecuted by Senior Counsel Israel Khan from Trinidad on behalf of the DLP government.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that the presiding magistrate in the case was not involved in the decision to change the date.

Linton said that he is under no illusion, whatsoever, that “we are in the middle of an act of political persecution of opponents to the Dominica Labour Party” as such, the people of Dominica should not just sit by and watch but should come out and express their outrage in large numbers.

“It is important for people from every nook and cranny of Dominica to find their way before their courts and to register their dissatisfaction with this approach by the Dominica Labour Party,” Linton urged. “It’s the approach of using the court system, under the guise of criminal prosecution, to persecute people who are opposed to them.”

The UWP leader described the court decision as a very flagrant and vicious attack on the democracy of Dominica and Dominicans, he said, should not stand for it.

“I want to say to the people of Dominica, this is your business. This not about Lennox Linton, personally. You have children at your homes. You have brothers and sisters who will one day want to be involved in the leadership and in the political process in Dominica and you do not want the system to have to subject them to that kind of inhumane, unjust treatment simply because they are standing for what is right and just in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he stated. “..So, Thursday is an important day in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The people of Dominica should stand up for their country; they should stand up for their democratic rights and privileges and the rights that we all enjoy under the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica and that is why I’m asking them to be in Roseau on Thursday morning.”

Linton and Francis, along with UWP colleagues Nicholas George and Dr. Thomson Fontaine who’s currently out of state, were charged with obstruction of justice and incitement in relation to public disturbances which took place in Roseau in February 2017.

Francis,Linton and George pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Former UWP member of parliament turned DLP cabinet minister, Joseph Isaac, was also charged.