Linton calls for massive show of outrage at what he says is DLP's use of the court to persecute opponents
Wednesday, November 21st, 2018 at 3:13 PM
Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, is appealing to Dominicans from “every nook and cranny” of the island to gather in large numbers in Roseau on Thursday morning to express their dissatisfaction with the Dominica Labour Party which he accuses of using the court system to persecute its political opponents.
Linton’s call comes in the wake of a decision by the magistrate’s court to advance a matter involving Linton, UWP Deputy Leader Joshua Francis and General Secretary Nicholas George, from the previous court-appointed date of March 28th, 2019 to November 22nd, 2018 without consulting the defendants.
“More than four months before the date given by the magistrate for the hearing of the matter and more than a month, a full month before disclosure would have been given to us in the case end of December with no explanation to us as to why is it that the date is being moved up by more than four months,” Linton explained.
He contends that based on advice which he received, in these circumstances, the defendants should have been involved in the decision to change the date of the court hearing.
“Because you are actually giving a convenience to the other side with no regard or interest as to whether the date that you’ve given them is convenient for us and that cannot be. When you start there, you start with injustice. Any court that is willing upfront to be so unjust, you cannot rely on that court to deliver justice,” Linton stated.
Chief Magistrate, Candia Carrette-George, said recently at a news conference, that such occurrences in court matters were not uncommon but when questioned, would not reveal who had made the request for the change of date.
The matter is being prosecuted by Senior Counsel Israel Khan from Trinidad on behalf of the DLP government.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that the presiding magistrate in the case was not involved in the decision to change the date.
Linton said that he is under no illusion, whatsoever, that “we are in the middle of an act of political persecution of opponents to the Dominica Labour Party” as such, the people of Dominica should not just sit by and watch but should come out and express their outrage in large numbers.
“It is important for people from every nook and cranny of Dominica to find their way before their courts and to register their dissatisfaction with this approach by the Dominica Labour Party,” Linton urged. “It’s the approach of using the court system, under the guise of criminal prosecution, to persecute people who are opposed to them.”
The UWP leader described the court decision as a very flagrant and vicious attack on the democracy of Dominica and Dominicans, he said, should not stand for it.
“I want to say to the people of Dominica, this is your business. This not about Lennox Linton, personally. You have children at your homes. You have brothers and sisters who will one day want to be involved in the leadership and in the political process in Dominica and you do not want the system to have to subject them to that kind of inhumane, unjust treatment simply because they are standing for what is right and just in the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he stated. “..So, Thursday is an important day in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The people of Dominica should stand up for their country; they should stand up for their democratic rights and privileges and the rights that we all enjoy under the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica and that is why I’m asking them to be in Roseau on Thursday morning.”
Linton and Francis, along with UWP colleagues Nicholas George and Dr. Thomson Fontaine who’s currently out of state, were charged with obstruction of justice and incitement in relation to public disturbances which took place in Roseau in February 2017.
Francis,Linton and George pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Former UWP member of parliament turned DLP cabinet minister, Joseph Isaac, was also charged.
16 Comments
These are without doubt specious charges which amount to political persecution. Every public institution has been corrupted under the misrule of this congenital, diseased liar and his conniving collaborators.
Civil society institutions ( business sector, church, youth groups, etc.) are in the pocket of the current regime so they remain thunderously silent in the face of grotesque wrongdoings. The judiciary is used as a battering ram against the perceived enemies of this plutocratic administration.
Political appointees are planted in all institutions in the country. They only serve to corrode the norms of democratic practices. The blatant politicization of the justice system is the beginning of the disintegration of the country. The Chinese have exported their dictatorial style of government to Dominica.
Isaac was also arrested and charge in a matter while an elected member of Parliament, in the UWP party. If there was legitimacy for his arrest the same as the other members of the UWP.
Now that he has turned coat, and has become a little fish-mouth puppet of Roosevelt, what will happen to the case in which he is involved which warranted his arrest?
Isaac was charged in presumably charged with a crime along with other members of the UWP. If he is allow to walk free and not answer to the allegations as charged; it must be expected that there is a no case situation against the rest of the people arrested along with Isaac.
Dictators, and tyrants such as Roosevelt Skerrit always use the courts to victims their opponents. This call to action should proceed non-stop, until Roosevelt government falls. The opposition should call for a general strike, shutting down the island, everything come to a halt until Roosevelt step down!
Let history repeat itself!
Remember, 1979!
Only yesterday, the New York Times broke the news that President Trump Wanted to Order Justice Dept. to Prosecute Comey and Clinton, his political foes: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/20/us/politics/president-trump-justice-department.html. That he would have done had it not been for his Lawyer, Donald F. McGahn II, who told him that it was notconstitutional and he was not authorized to do so.
As I think of this I am asking myself how is that the Chief Magistrate, who is the wife of a Pentecostal pastor and daughter of a former Police Commissioner tell Skerrit that he cannot drag the justice department Dept in such mess? Why all you hate Lennox Linton so much for? All you think is Linton all you hurting? Should the blood of any one be shed tomorrow some of you will be held responsible before God
The entire church has failed the country but I am particularly hurt by the Pentecostal Church since that’s where I was born, dedicated, baptized and raised. I remember how we were highly respected by politicians and others. See us today. Never in the history of Dominica or the Pentecostal Church has our Pentecostal pastors were as close to our former Prime Ministers as our current pastors are close to Skerrit today. Our Pentecostal pastors were in a position where they could influence Skerrit and our politics in a positive and Godly way. The nation’s chief magistrate is wife of a Pentecostal Pastor and at list two of our PS’s are pastors wife. But instead they found themselves in bed with Skerrit and turned a blind eye on justice and Truth. They allowed Skerrit to make Evil right and Right wrong, Since Skerrit became PM, one of our pastors fell sick while preaching and still sick, another fell sick while preaching and was buried, while one fell into all manner of immorality. So…
Is it the first time that a court case have been moved up?
Gone are the days of an independent court system in Dominica. This Fake DR DR PM has gotten his hands in every independent Institution in Dominica. It’s very sad to see what Dominica has become. So much hatred, no love for each other. All I see in Dominica is people are busy filling their pockets with Dominica resources. One day good will prevail 🙏
Why did we allow Dominica to get like this? Why did we allow Satan and Skerrit to drag our country to hell for? Why should our court allow Skerrit to drag them in this mess at a time when a pentecostal Pastor’s wife is chief magistrate? Do you all realize that Trump wanted to do the very same thing to his political opponents but was stopped by members of his own legal team that chose to put America before politics? Read it here https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/20/us/politics/president-trump-justice-department.html.
I was born, dedicated, baptized and raised in the Goodwill Pentecostal church under Pas. Bell, Pas. St. Claire, Pas. Nestor and Pas. Bill Daniel . These men shook Dominica as they stood for God’s word. However I am shocked that except for Pas. Bill all the others are alive and are in the DIASPORA and they are all silent while our country and their spiritual children are suffering under Skerrit. The Pentecostal Church in particular has failed the nation. But they say…
Ok so when people don’t turn out I hope he will get it.
Ya you almost got me Lenox Linton. Just who are your invited guests to your PITY PARTIES 🎊? Use you God given time to make your contributions to your community or country 🤣, instead you want to portray yourself as a victim! For those of us who wasn’t born last night remember the 🔥 and 🔥 Fireworks at Marigot Airport. The orchestrated Salisbury road blockades and fireworks 🔥 again. No I haven’t missed the Ugliest male cheerleader, in his shorts while his followers burned and vandalized businesses in Roseau. Last but not least a Terrorist tried smuggling 🦀 which was illegal, but they wasn’t prosecuted right? Villains and terrorists always justify their actions.
Only in Dominica this will happen. Sad state of affairs
It would be good for the ‘investigators’ out there to research and unearth whether there is an element of THE BEAST SYSTEM at work in Dominica which is covertly hiding behind & trying to keep this government of Skerrit in power at any cost in order to torment & cripple Dominica as part of some wider plan.
Skerrit’s wife said that after Hurricane Maria, Skerrit had received some sort of divine vision/inspiration and had written down some strange message.
You know, the other day I recalled a certain similarity about what she said to the Bible’s report regarding the Babylonian kings Nebuchanezzar having a certain dream & Belshazzar seeing mysterious writings just before their respective downfalls & eventual collapse of the Babylonian empire.
Is Dominica’s ‘Babylonian Empire’ and wannabe King about to collapse spectacularly?
Stay tuned…
Where are the churches? The Bishop, the pastor’s the Evangelists are all silent while our country is getting darker and darker. Where is the powerful Pentecostal voice of Pasor Bell and St. Claire that I grew up with in Goodwill? All I will say is when men of God say nothing when the nation is falling apart, they are indirectly promoting and supporting all manner of evil
Warning:::
Skerrit will not go down without a fight.Skerrit knows that he is cornered. His own DLPhey
also has internal problems,because many parl reps are not happy that Skerrit is the one calling the shots with regard to who he wants to contest and where… Can’t wait for them to exchange blows in the middle of Roseau..This move by Skerrit is not popular, and some parl reps are bitter.
To consummate the features of a failed state,as Dominica is,under Skerrit’s leadership,the court as an institution has to support all the commess and ko shon Yee of the administration,but this too will soon end!!!!
I will stand tomorrow with the Patriots.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
The outrage will be even greater at the polls to vote DLP out. This evil administration (DLP) is enjoying their financial days of power.DLP desperation will continue,it has not reached it’s height yet,because Skerrit once believed that leadership of Dominica was bequeathed to him,and we are stridently telling him NO.. .I know how he feels,now that the carpet is being yanked from under his feet…18years of evil,corrupt, inept,wicked rule is finally coming to an end.This is being echoed islandwide.
I shall be there as always,once God grants me life.I never miss out .
Stand Strong Patriots
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
That’s what Skerrit is about on his road to absolute rule of the country. First he instructs the courts to prosecute opposition politicians and then he will instruct the courts to prosecute all of his opponents. The worse thing about all this that the courts are not independent anymore. If this happens than Dominica is lost.
@Randy X
He shall not succeed..We have to continue pushing back,knowing that he won’t go down without a fight.He is cornered.A cornered dog will spring at your throat .That is what we are seeing now ..The end is at our door steps
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now