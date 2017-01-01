Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party, Lennox Linton, has written to attorney Anthony Astaphan, asking for the basis of statements made by Astaphan which Linton claims defamed his character and his duty as a Parliamentary constituency representative.

He has said that he expects a response from Astaphan “forthwith,” as it is his intention to seek legal advice on “this extremely despicable behavior which you have so boldly exhibited – even as you mourn the recent death of your father.”

In the letter, Linton refers to an interview which was aired on Kairi FM on Friday December 30, 2016, in which he says Astaphan described him in the “vilest of terms” over the fact of an interview that he did with CBS News which is yet to be aired. He accuses Astaphan of prefacing his comments thus: ‘And then we find out Lennox has volunteered to assist CBS in a story that is obviously, based on the preview, premised on lies . . .’ ”

He states, “On December 22, 2016 CBS News started airing a promotional item entitled ‘Preview: Passports for Sale’ with the announcement that Steve Kroft would, on Sunday January 1, 2017, report ‘on how small cash-starved countries, such as the island nations of Antigua and Dominica, offer citizenship for a price, creating ways to ease travel for international citizens, including those running from the law’.”

He says he was interviewed, as Leader of the Opposition, by Steve Kroft “and a small extract of that interview was aired in the advertisement in which I am quoted correctly as saying that it costs one hundred thousand dollars to get citizenship; one can pay the money from wherever he is, and doesn’t even have to come to Dominica to get the citizenship; and agreed with Mr. Kroft that it was something like a mail order citizenship.”

The letter continues, “You then went on to say, among other things, that it was my intention to ‘sabotage the Citizen by Investment Programme’; that my actions amounted to a ‘terrorist declaration of war’; that I had embarked on an ‘economic form of terrorism’; that ‘the only honest motive Linton would have [to travel to Antigua for that interview] is a desperate pathological desire for facial recognition’; that ‘Linton from today should be branded as a traitor to this country’; and that I ‘deliberately suppressed facts that [I] know to be true’.”

Linton states in the letter that Astaphan further described him on the Kairi FM programme as “a despicable man, a pathological man, unpatriotic, . . . and absolutely disqualified to represent any single human being in this land . . . or any life form whether in the form of a horse, a donkey, or a dog in any scenario or in any place”.

He goes to state, “notwithstanding your political leanings, it behoves me to enquire of the basis on which you have determined to defame my character and my duty as a Parliamentary constituency representative in that manner, and to a listening audience which transcends the country’s borders.”

Linton points out that as a man learned in the law, Astaphan is fully aware of his fundamental right of freedom of expression and the freedom to hold and communicate opinions without interference which is guaranteed by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

“And, as a human being living in a plural and democratic society,” the Leader of the Oppposition states, “the rules of common decency should certainly govern your conduct and behaviour.”

Below is the full text of the letter.

