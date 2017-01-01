Linton demands explanation for alleged defamation over CBS interviewDominica News Online - Sunday, January 1st, 2017 at 5:20 PM
Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party, Lennox Linton, has written to attorney Anthony Astaphan, asking for the basis of statements made by Astaphan which Linton claims defamed his character and his duty as a Parliamentary constituency representative.
He has said that he expects a response from Astaphan “forthwith,” as it is his intention to seek legal advice on “this extremely despicable behavior which you have so boldly exhibited – even as you mourn the recent death of your father.”
In the letter, Linton refers to an interview which was aired on Kairi FM on Friday December 30, 2016, in which he says Astaphan described him in the “vilest of terms” over the fact of an interview that he did with CBS News which is yet to be aired. He accuses Astaphan of prefacing his comments thus: ‘And then we find out Lennox has volunteered to assist CBS in a story that is obviously, based on the preview, premised on lies . . .’ ”
He states, “On December 22, 2016 CBS News started airing a promotional item entitled ‘Preview: Passports for Sale’ with the announcement that Steve Kroft would, on Sunday January 1, 2017, report ‘on how small cash-starved countries, such as the island nations of Antigua and Dominica, offer citizenship for a price, creating ways to ease travel for international citizens, including those running from the law’.”
He says he was interviewed, as Leader of the Opposition, by Steve Kroft “and a small extract of that interview was aired in the advertisement in which I am quoted correctly as saying that it costs one hundred thousand dollars to get citizenship; one can pay the money from wherever he is, and doesn’t even have to come to Dominica to get the citizenship; and agreed with Mr. Kroft that it was something like a mail order citizenship.”
The letter continues, “You then went on to say, among other things, that it was my intention to ‘sabotage the Citizen by Investment Programme’; that my actions amounted to a ‘terrorist declaration of war’; that I had embarked on an ‘economic form of terrorism’; that ‘the only honest motive Linton would have [to travel to Antigua for that interview] is a desperate pathological desire for facial recognition’; that ‘Linton from today should be branded as a traitor to this country’; and that I ‘deliberately suppressed facts that [I] know to be true’.”
Linton states in the letter that Astaphan further described him on the Kairi FM programme as “a despicable man, a pathological man, unpatriotic, . . . and absolutely disqualified to represent any single human being in this land . . . or any life form whether in the form of a horse, a donkey, or a dog in any scenario or in any place”.
He goes to state, “notwithstanding your political leanings, it behoves me to enquire of the basis on which you have determined to defame my character and my duty as a Parliamentary constituency representative in that manner, and to a listening audience which transcends the country’s borders.”
Linton points out that as a man learned in the law, Astaphan is fully aware of his fundamental right of freedom of expression and the freedom to hold and communicate opinions without interference which is guaranteed by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
“And, as a human being living in a plural and democratic society,” the Leader of the Oppposition states, “the rules of common decency should certainly govern your conduct and behaviour.”
Below is the full text of the letter.
Crazy I was reading this article right about the time 60 minutes was on the air. Tuned in just in time to see the piece.
Nothing revealed that we didn’t already know. Basically prostituting our citizenship is the largest economic activty of our country today. The bigger brother of the world have taken notice and may very well put the squeeze. Especially with the new administration taking office later this month.
Also Gaston Brown did not help this so called CBI program by his appearance. To the contrary.
Omg Lenox you are not only hungry for power you are thirsty.
Just watched the 60 minutes piece on cbs and I must say Lenox should have passed up on the opportunity to sit down with them. First his interview was edited and secondly he shouldn’t have been out there airing our country business. Am not green blue or red am a republican; I don’t come to Dominica to vote so my opinions are not biased.
Tony himself better be careful because he leaves in America. Tony just needs to go on CBS, ABC, CNN,NBC, FOX etc to clear the air instead of hiding behind Kairie. Maybe he should even make himself available to tell them what he knows about the GON fire bombing, NG Lap Seng, those guns that came in the blue barrels, and the recent boxing night fire that was backhoed within hours. I say so not because Tony is a suspect cause I know he is not, but because he was on Kairie giving his bite on all four occasions.
I Lennox linton writing in his official capacity as the leader of the opposition? He is using the letter head of Leader of The Opposition and signing in his personal capacity.
About to look at 60 minutes featuring DA selling passports for $100,000 for people who don’t have to be in DA to purchase. Dominica you have dug a hole. America is watching and so is the president. DA is going to lose alot. Sadly it’s not the Prime Minister as he can come and go as he pleases.
Linton that’s a signature smh I wonder if u can write or what
If these quotes from the broadcast are accurate the so called Senior QC should be DISBARRED from practicing law in Dominica.The Bar Association should call him in with immediate suspension,
The Senior QC is unfit to make any statements on radio or GIS.What a LOW we have sank to in the island.
C.B.S should give this broadcast maximum exposure.
Awesomely Done as usual Mr. Linton.
The next Prime Minister of Dominica when we get rid of the illegitimate one
Come on Mr T Astaphan lets give this guy a lesson he and his party will never forget, Happy new year Mr T
Honourable Linton,you are my TRUE LEADER. I am getting to love and respect you with every passing minute…Once you have spoken to your lawyer, and there are grounds to sue…DON’T DELAY.SUE!!!!Dominica is in a mess::::poverty,corruption,destruction of institutions,destruction of agriculture,etc,etc,etc,has converted this country called Dominica into a Passport Production Factory.Some are benefitting from it,but the majority benefits absolutely nothing….There is no Accountability no Transparency….ITS A MESS!!!
LOVE YOU HONOURABLE LINTON!
Hon. Linton in my view is bad-mouthing and sabotaging the interests of our country. He appears to be complaining that: 1) CBI’s can get passports without visiting Dominica; 2) CBI citizens and diplomatic appointments are not on a public database and remain secret.
Of the 30 or so CBI countries, which include Germany, USA, UK and Russia, NONE provide this kind of information to anyone. Therefore, why should we? In fact there are sound privacy and national security reasons why this kind of information must remain secret.
Furthermore, to suggest that we are giving our passports to criminals is ridiculous. All you have to do is to look at the national crime statistics of the aforementioned countries and work out how many crimes are being committed by those who have acquired citizenship other than by birth, no less than our CBI’s. So what’s the big deal?
Hon. Linton should be required to consider his position.
You defame the Prime Minister every time you open your mouth on Q95 and now you cannot take a little badmouthing? Get a life eh and as The Lawyer said, you cannot represent a cow, sheep, dog, goat or any other creature!!!!
I can’t wait to see that big fight my money will be on Tony Astaphan £5000 to win on a Tko round one red corner, come on my Tony .
Astaphans, ministers of Government, immigrantion& police officers, all of them F.O.S! This issue about sales of Dominican passports has been around for years! Nothing new, they know it’s going on, those who have the means accept the cash under the table! It’s a known fact that some foreigners with questionable past hold our passports. Yet, people who were born in Da, who now reside abroad, and need to renew their passports have the hardest time. It’s always an issue with the picture, a notarized letter, all sorts of hindrances. If u know an officer, or put out a handout, they’ll look the other way! so SHUT UP Tony! The poison is at the top! 60 minutes is a reputable program. I’m sure they investigated before they decided to interview Linton, or air Da dirty laundry! Why isn’t the Prime Minister defending “his” country? Why wasn’t he interviewed? EXPOSE THEM! A king doesn’t reign forever! Allu dirtyness is out for the world to see! Watch 60 minutes tonight on CBS! Vex if…
But what is wrong with tony every time he
Opens his mouth to speak he puts the pm
In bad light mr pm KICK TONY Out of your
Cabinot he is trouble and worries
Go for it Hon Linton, go for it. You are a Statesman and we recognise your work n our behalf. I look forward to the CBS documentary and your interview.
Papa God tonight they playing that.
Let Tony have his day as with time that day will come to an end . He may continue with that behaviour for many years all it have to take is poetic justice.
Dominicans need to wake up. Mr astaphans knows well that if this CBI program stops then that’s it. We have no other means of revenue. Tourism dead, agriculture dead, no production, constant brain drain. The only people who lives here are those that lack the means to leave,ironically they are the biggest govt. supporters.
Just saying C.B. s. 60minutes, at 7pm. Newyork time, 8pm Dominica time. Subject to correction. Will be Airing the passport for citizen in some lovely Caribbean Islands, Airing to night. Waiting with Baited Breath. Maybe good, or maybe ###. I’ll be watcjing.
It.s New Years you all starting it with this. Lord have mercy this is not the way to start a new year.
Ironically. The program 60minutes, is advertising the Airing for this evening, I think starting at 7: pm Newyork time. 8pm Dominica time.I stand corrected. D.n.o. kindly follow up, for the time of the 60 minutes, on C.B.S. net work tonight.