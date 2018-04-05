Linton rejects Isaac’s claim that UWP is anti-nationalismDominica News Online - Thursday, April 5th, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Opposition Leader and Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, has refuted claims by the parliamentary representative for the Roseau constituency, Joseph Isaac, that the party does not have a nationalistic approach to politics.
Isaac made that claim while announcing his decision on Wednesday, to leave the UWP. He said he had failed to get the party to move away from the traditional, opposition approach to politics in favour of a more nationalistic posture despite his efforts to sell the idea to the Leader, the Executive and the General Council of the party.
But Linton has countered Isaac’s criticism by portraying the UWP as a party that prides itself on a “politics with principle” approach in which country comes first at all times.
“When we seek, for example, to protect the national interest from having our diplomatic passports in the hands of bandits all around the world; it is the national interest that we are pursuing, not our personal interest,” Linton stated. “When we talk about jobs for young people, when we talk about equity in sharing relief supplies, equity in distributing material resources, housing material, building material to help people put their lives together, back together after the hurricane, we are talking the politics of principle that is driving our advocacy now for putting country first, making sure the people of the country benefit. That is what we’re about”
According to Linton, it must be some misunderstanding that leads someone to suggest that what the UWP is doing is not in the national interest of the people of Dominica.
“Whether it be campaigning for electoral or insisting that the economy should grow so that young people can find jobs; so that we could get into green energy; so that we could do a better job with this resilient development of Dominica that we are talking about. It is for the benefit of the people and the national interest,” he argued.
The UWP leader admitted to receiving a letter from Isaac on the 31st of May 2017 under confidential cover. He said the letter outlined a number of challenges which Isaac thought that he, Linton, faced personally and recommendations to deal with those challenges.
“I considered it to be confidential but he did indicate in that letter his difficulties with continuing as the Roseau Central MP but we spoke about it as he did speak with other members of the party and since that was May 31st last year, I thought we had gone over that because of the number of initiatives we’d been involved in together including key strategic planning initiatives as to how we were going to be moving forward. A lot has changed since Maria so, maybe this is one of them,” Linton stated.
Linton, who said he considered Isaac a friend, confessed to being surprised and “a little hurt” by Isaac’s decision but thanked his former colleague for his membership in the UWP and for his years of service to the organization.
“And for all of the struggles and the trials and tribulations that he went through, going through the campaign of 2014 and emerging successful on the party ticket and serving with the party in Parliament for the limited times that we were able to stand in the parliament in representation of the interest of our people,” the UWP leader said. “I want to thank him and I want to do so very sincerely and to wish him well in his future endeavours.”
And down goes uwpwee ship. Dats de worse leadership de party ever have/had
Words of a true leader I must say.
Mr. Linton, you are only human and we will continue to stand at your side for the good of Ma Dominique and ALL her siblings. Issac has to do what he NOW thinks is right for HIS pocket and to HELL with the country. So as the saying goes; “with friends like him, who needs any enemies?” Let Issac roll in his own oil now because that same cold oil will eventually fry him. SMMFH in total disbelief and disgust!!
Assertive like Ma Maria!
For the best interest of the UWP, i believe LL suppose to be the 1st member to step down and take a back seat. You are not a leader nor qualified to be a Prime Minister. I will not vote a high school drop out for Prime Minister in this day and age (not Judging but it just not right).
I cant understand for a party with so many educated and qualified persons they choose you to lead. SMH. Just GTFO and the UWP will definitely see an increase in support.
This maybe a difficult time for UWP but when the dust settle every will be fine.
The party will certain become stronger through those adversities.
Isaac has shown he was a weak link in the organization where is values are concerns and I believe his move works better for the party’s long term interest.
Mr. Linton and Mr. Francis I admired how you both responded to Mr. Isaac leaving the party it’s sad for the party but most so for the people who introduced him to politic and especially the people who elected him. Isaac should search his heart because his actions and his pass presentation about the Government is off, I ask Isaac what happened when he went to see PM to offer his knowledge and help to rebuild the Island , did you get some assurances that if you cross over you will receive money for your business, and that you will get supplies/ materials you can take to the people and they will forgive you for the pain you inflicted on them. What is amazing is that Isaac was bashing the DLP party and PM now he is asking us to forget all of that as he join them, he has treated the public exactly as his new Boss..” What does it benefit a man to gain the whole world and looses his soul, greed, money and power. The people and Linton should not allow themselves to be taken by Isaac and…
lol..some Dominicans don’t even know that Linton is keeping a lot of them from becoming slaves in their own country…If Linton were to cross over too is when we would see complete annihilation of that dot in the sea called Dominica…
Isaac is free to leave. The party goes on working for Dominicans, even the blind ones seething with hate.
I want to thank Hon Lennox Linton for his fortitude, patience, professionalism, and leadership in talking too us Dominicans with honesty, fortitude and direction. The issue relating to Joseph Issac is one which is worrying and an attempt to blame the executive of the UWP.
The UWP has presented itself to be a very honest, transparent, developmentally focus and honest party working hard in the interest of all Dominicans. A reputation that fails this current corrupt labour party headed by a very inept immature Prime Minister who has reduced our Dominica to poverty, lies, deceitfulness, begging and handout.
Skerrit and his corrupt labour government in no way can raise to the standard of Hon Linton and our UWP. …that is their issue. Skerrit is way below.
Dominicans be ready like I am for change and to see the UWP soon in government where we can appreciate good government, transparency and accountability. ..a discipline that Skerrit and his political rogues no none of.
Skerrit must…
Viewsexpressed, everything I have noticed about your continuous comments are all in all crap in a matter of fact Linton and you are the same person wicked arrogant 🚾
G0 smoke a ting mr linton.behave yourself boy.do somthing for marigot people.stop bickering n biting.
Joseph Isaac felt like the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns (UWP)……..No Chance of a Super Bowl Ring!
Great analogy
All this is happening under your LEADERSHIP, Sir. What does that tells you?
Kid on the block you will always remain on the block because I can’t understand for since you a posting comments you cannot come up with something worth while, Opposition Parties haven got money all they have to do is hold the Government to there promises for the Island, if Linton had the money after finishing building up Marigot you would ask yourself where is the capital of Dominica, Dominicans still don’t understand the roll of a Opposition party but thy are the ones who speak about democracy Kid I would say instead of bashing Linton and Marigot up get some education, because that village people don’t beg and they are very educated and smart people , your PM knows very well if he invest there they will take everything from him and turn around and vote him out because they know right from wrong and they know by the sweat of their brow they will eat bread. PEOPLE OF THE MARIGOT VILLAGE KEEP YOUR HEAD HIGH AND DON’T SELL YOUR SOUL FOR THREE PIECE OF SILVER . UWP focus, focus…
Janj, I am wondering whether you truly deserve an answer for that BS you wrote!?
All I can say to you is think FOR A MOMENT of the numbers of elected persons who have left the UWP; don’t you think something is really wrong with that Party? To add insult to injury, a BOLD FACE NO FACE 64 YEAR OLD, WORK IN PROGRESS MAN was PLANTED to lead the party CAUSING MORE CHAOS. All he does is criticize and destroy and this is contribution to the country.
Mr. Isaac’s explanation for jumping ship seems dubious. Mr. Skerrit’s tenure as leader is riddled with innumerable wrongdoings, nepotism, cronyism and political victimization. When these are exposed by the Opposition, this should not be construed as narrow partisan politics. In fact, the Opposition would be negligent and even irresponsible not to put such anomalies in the public domain. It’s the present government that practices a brand of politics that divides the nation. That has created the biggest enmity among the people, from the cradle to the grave. In the upcoming elections, the governing party should not be rewarded for forcing the majority of Dominicans to live on the margins of society. Look at what the government is presently doing. Milking the country’s tragedy for political advantageousness. Another hurricane season is imminent, nothing much has been done, just talk, and the people remain even more vulnerable than last year. This is stark incompetence and ineptitude.
Stop thinking like a child. This is not about the DLP and Skeritt.
Wrongdoing as manufactured by SCL, Henly and partners and UWP operatives. When asked to substantiate their claims of coruption and wrongdoings they always revert to talking in tongues and confusing the issue total nonsense. They have yet to produce any evidence yet they continue to assassinate people’s character.
Linton I’m starting to loose respect for you, you have never looked more like a clown until now. And someone please change that picture! He looks absolutely clueless in the photo.
This is a leader<and who jah bless, no man curse,
Go Linton Go, please do yourself a favour and Go, you are a complete waste of time your ship is sinking in the Caribbean deep Blue Sea, Go Linton Go.
Linton must go and he must go now. The first time I vote it was for uwp but never again.
What principle approach? What was the principle approach when Skeritt and St. Jean were taken to court by the UWP to prevent them from sitting in Parliament because they had dual citizenship? At the same time the very principled party was taking Skeritt and St. Jean to court their own party leader Ron Green was a dual citizen all the time he sat in Parliament. Where was the principled approach when millions of dollars were received by the UWP in exchange for diplomatic passports to the donars if they won the election (this claim was made by Sam Raphael who claimed to have had personal knowledge of the transaction, this claim was never denied by Edison James who was the UWP leader at the time). So again, what principle?
Great response Lennox,all you could do is wissh him well,we all know he was bought by Skerrit.HE IS ALL ABOUT GETTING HIS SHARE OF THE CORRUPT MONIES.
day blassay linty bobo…hold strong my leader that the downfall of your arrogance we fed up with that now but I still in with you…you want to change dominika and u not changing yourself…we fed up man bro.
Issaac, Jacob or Essau? Who sold their Birthright for a bowl of soup??