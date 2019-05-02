Linton responds to Skerrit attack with ‘Real Change’ memo

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton has responded to a barrage of criticism leveled against him and his party by prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit with what he described as a “Real Change” memo.

Skerrit spent a major part of his address at the launch recently, of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate for the Morne/Jaune Riviere Cyrique constituency, blasting Linton and his party.

Dominica will be “hopeless and in despair” if Linton were to become prime minister, Skerrit said and questioned the ability of the UWP and his party to get the money to finance any development in the country.

He warned his supporters that if the UWP gets into office, it will end the so-called RED Clinic and shut the doors to the office of the prime minister in the faces Dominicans and warned his followers about the “dirty political tactics” being employed by the UWP in order to win the election.

In his “Real Change” memo, dated April 30th, 2019, Linton pointed out that Skerrit seemed “very upset, angry and out of control.”

He accused the DLP leader of having failed Dominica.

“But you have done very well for yourself by driving people into poverty and dependency,” Linton observed. “And then tricking and deceiving them into believing that you love poor people when in fact you only love people to be poor.”

Linton reminded Skerrit, in his memo, that people want change, “real change.”

“You can call my name a million times and manufacture the worse things to say about me every time you open your mouth to speak about Dominica; it matters not,” the UWP leader stated.