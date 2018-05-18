Linton says DLP has put Dominica at the edge of a precipiceDominica News Online - Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 2:18 PM
Leader of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, believes that if the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) wins the next general elections the country will, “continue to go further down the hill.”
He made this remark while addressing a prayer breakfast ceremony organized by his party at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Building on Thursday.
“Dominicans understand if the Labour party wins the next elections, Dominica will only continue to go further down the hill,” he said. “Dominicans recognize that the promise after promise has in fact pushed us to the edge of the precipice, but we can come back.”
According to Linton a viable plan to revive the Dominican economy should ideally begin with regime change.
“Get rid of the cannot-do government that for 18 years have shown you they cannot get the job done,” he urged. “If they have not been able to get the job done after 18 years of normal times of peace and supposed prosperity in Dominica, how will they get it done after a disaster of that nature?”
Linton suggested that a viable economic development plan for Dominica is about revitalizing the growth engines of the economy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
He said if one goes back to the UWP performance during the 4 and the half years in office, they would recognize how things could have been different this time around.
The last general election was last held in December 2014 and the next one is constitutionally due by May 2020.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Linton go and find hard work to do…always with some nonsense…let Dominicans make the mistake…they will really wish they can run from you in the precipice….
Over which precipice? The one created by you? Sad to inform you sir, Dominica will not fall as you wish because every attempt by you to destroy Dominica has failed and will continue to fail.
Stupes. Who are you to Judge. You have friends over the precipice and you not helping them. Its all about you. resign
Boss you need SO MUCH prayers the one that removes the anointing from the anointed cannot even help you. He himself is in need of plenty prayers for himself!!!
Stop the hating you too need MUCH prayers. Dominica is filled with angry and evil people