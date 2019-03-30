Local medical doctor charged with deception

Police have charged Dominican phlebotomist, Dr. Peter Ducreay, with deception.

The charges stem from a police investigation into complaints about a phlebotomy course that was being offered by Dr. Ducreay.

When DNO first broke the news of Dr. Ducreay’s arrest earlier this week, we were informed by reliable sources, that certificates received by those who participated in the course at a centre here, are not accredited and carry no weight.

Online advertisements boasted of participants receiving $40 to $50 per hour after competing the course.

The centre, in its advertisement, also said graduates can put PBT after their name and can sit for international certification with the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP).

The doctor was taken into police custody on Tuesday but was eventually released. However, the sources told us that investigations were continuing into the matter and the doctor could face a number of charges.

Dr. Ducreay and his wife were each charged with two counts of deception on Friday. They were each released on $10,000.00 dollars bail.

The couple is being represented by attorney Peter Alleyne.

Dr. Ducreay may be facing similar troubles in neighbouring St. Lucia as the St. Lucia Star Newspaper has reported that a sister centre on that island is under investigation by the police there.

The newspaper reported that the Education Ministry in Saint Lucia had cautioned against registering for courses there, while the Chief Medical Officer acknowledged there had been complaints about the company.

The St. Lucia Star also reported that the six-week course offered by the centre, located in Castries, does not meet the requirements to take the ASCP exam.

The Star said in its article that other disgruntled Dominican students had told its reporter that they are considering taking legal action.

DNO reached out to Dr. Ducreay when we reported on his arrest and he promised to send us a statement on the matter. However, we have so far not received a response from him.

Phlebotomy is the practice of drawing blood from patients and taking the blood specimens to the laboratory to prepare for testing.