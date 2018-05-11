The court of appeal has upheld a high court decision against Global Education Providers Inc owned by Dr. Curvin Ferriera who had applied to the government for permission to establish a medical school in Dominica. That decision was handed down on May 4, 2018.

Ferreira’s application was rejected on the basis that the Minister for Education, Petter St. Jean, was not satisfied that Global would have the adequate material resources for dispensing the requisite educational training. The Minister communicated his refusal to Global by letter dated August 10, 2010.

As a consequence of the Minister’s refusal, Global sought and obtained leave to issue judicial review proceedings against the decision arguing that the Minister’s decision indicates that there is a clear failure to adhere to the spirit and policy of the Education Act.

However, in response, the Attorney General and the Minister argued that the Minister acted “intra vires” (within his legal power and authority) when he rejected Global’s application.

At the high court, the court ruled that it is clear that there must be some limit to the capacity of the local providers of health care services to providing teaching facilities to medical students. “The Minister must be satisfied that the applicant would have at its disposal adequate material and human resources to dispense the educational services for which the applicant seeks a permit. It is not for this court to substitute its own judgment for that of the Minister. The decision to refuse a license is one which could be reasonably arrived at by the Minister taking into account section 96 of the Education Act. I therefore dismiss the applicant claim and make no orders to costs,” the Judge wrote.

Dwight Horsford of Horsford and Williams Chambers represented Dr. Ferriera of Global Education while Tameka Burton along with Arthlyn Nesty represented the attorney general and the Minister for Education.

At the court of appeal, Burton told the court that matters to which the Minister referred fell “squarely within the issue of whether the Minister was satisfied that Global had at its disposal the requisite material resources.”

“The Minister was dissatisfied with the totality of Global’s resources and taking into account the fact that Dominica’s resources were stretched, declined to give permission,” she argued. She said that the judge was correct to uphold the Minister’s decision and that the Court of Appeal should affirm the judge’s decision.

Horsford’s main complaint is that his assessment of the State’s resources that can be available to Global is “incompatible with section 96 (g) of the Act material resources requirement and as a result the judge took into account irrelevant considerations and fell into error.”

In the judgment, written by Louise Blenman with concurrence from Davidson Baptiste and Gertel Thom, they stated, “The Court cannot encroach on the legislative function of Parliament by reading in some limitation which might be thought could be included in the wording of the sub-section in the face of the clear and unambiguous words of the statute.”

“In my judgment, the statutory provisions are clear and straight forward. The scheme of the statute is that the Minister can properly have regard to all of the material resources including the State’s material resources and not only those that belong to Global in deciding whether to give permission. There is nothing in section 96(g) which mandated the Minister to only take into account Global’s private material resources,” the judgement states.

The judgement continued, “In my respectful view, the judgment shows an appreciation that it is critical to good governance to ensure that the Minister and not the court, should exercise the discretion so as to ensure that the reputation of the country and the public interests are protected by the Minister being satisfied that an applicant has the requisite material and human resources. Anything short of this on the part of the Minister may well amount to an abdication of his responsibility.

“Accordingly, the Minister acted within the confines of section 96(g) and Global’s ultra vires challenge fails. I am of the opinion that the statutory construction/interpretation section of section 96(g) of the Act is inextricably linked to Global’s “illegality” “irrationality” and “unreasonableness” argument. In fact, I have no doubt that the determination of the statutory construction point effectively disposes of the appeal since it is clear that the exercise upon which the Minister embarked is precisely what he was mandated by the Parliament to do. It is evident therefore, based on the conclusion as foreshadowed, that there can be no proper contention that the Minister took into account irrelevant matters or that he acted “unreasonably’ in arriving at his decision.”

“And for the sake of completeness, I have no doubt that in view of the totality of the circumstances, the decision of the Minister was rational reasonable and lawful. In my view, the criticism of the Minister’s decision is unjustified bearing in mind that in his affidavit he has carefully explained what are the relevant matters that were taken into account in his dealing with Global’s application. The Minister’s decision cannot properly be impugned.”

From all that I have stated, it is apparent that I am of the view that the learned judge did not err in the conclusions at which he arrived and I for my part do not criticise his helpful approach in the circumstances of the case. His judgment is well justified.

Accordingly, Global’s appeal therefore fails. For the above reasons, I would dismiss Global’s appeal and make no order as to costs. Indeed, I am not of the view that any costs should be awarded to the Minister of Education and the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Dominica, in keeping with rule 56.13(6) of the Civil Procedure Rules 2000.