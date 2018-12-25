A Christmas message from Ronald Charles Attorney-at-Law and the United Workers Party Candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency.

Christmas is a time for caring and coming together and this year, I ask that we use that spirit to strengthen the bonds of unity in our country. As the United Workers Party candidate for the Roseau Valley Constituency, I see it as my responsibility to build a bridge of love and corporation between the communities of Trafalgar, Lily Valley, Shawford, Fond Canie, Morne Prosper Copthall, Cochrane, Laudat, Byack and Wotton Waven.

Listen to full message below.