Maduro claims victory over ‘deranged’ coup attempt

Nicolas Maduro claimed his troops have thwarted a botched attempt to topple him masterminded by Venezuela’s “coup-mongering far right” and Donald Trump’s deranged imperialist “gang” – while on Wednesday morning the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said US military action in the country was a possibility “if required”, the Guardian is reporting.

According to the Guardian, Maduro gave an hour-long address to the Venezuelan nation on Tuesday night – his first since the pre-dawn uprising began – in which he accused the opposition leader Juan Guaidó and his political mentor, Leopoldo López, of seeking to spark an armed confrontation that might be used as a pretext for a foreign military intervention.

However, “loyal and obedient” members of Venezuela’s Bolivarian armed forces had put down the mutiny within hours of it starting shortly after 4am on Tuesday, Maduro claimed, in direct contradiction to Guaidó’s earlier remark that the president no longer had military backing.

Meanwhile, a statement from Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Venezuela is absolute calm after the attempted coup which it described as “part of a series of unsuccessful strategies of the local opposition to take political power by unconstitutional means.”

The statement claims that the Venezuelan Foreign Minister stressed in a media interview that the action has no major consequences as is being projected at the international level.

He accused the US, Canada and Colombia of complicity in the matter.

“The US spokesmen have declared themselves at the head of this coup d’état, from President Trump himself, Bolton, Pompeo; and then down the chain of command to Mr. Duque in Colombia, and then in Venezuela to the extremist opposition, “he said.

The statement quotes the Foreign Affairs Minister as saying that “eventually all these failures are going to have to lead to a dialogue table and this will be solved by the only possible way in democracy that is constitutional and peaceful.”

Read full Guardian story..