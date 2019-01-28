Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

As Venezuela’s chaotic political situation continues and the world picks sides, President Nicolas Maduro is alleging the United States orchestrated a coup to remove him from the helm of the embattled nation, CNN has reported.

In a Sunday interview, Maduro also accused Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed interim president and head of the opposition-led National Assembly, of violating “the constitution and all laws,” which Maduro said is a matter for the courts.
“I am not the attorney general. It will be the job of the attorney general, it will be up to the courts to determine the steps to follow and we’ll see. This pertains to the justice system,” he told CNN Turk’s Cuneyt Ozdemir.