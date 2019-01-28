Maduro says a US-led ‘coup’ is behind the political upheaval in VenezuelaDominica News Online - Monday, January 28th, 2019 at 11:00 PM
As Venezuela’s chaotic political situation continues and the world picks sides, President Nicolas Maduro is alleging the United States orchestrated a coup to remove him from the helm of the embattled nation, CNN has reported.
In a Sunday interview, Maduro also accused Juan Guaido, the self-proclaimed interim president and head of the opposition-led National Assembly, of violating “the constitution and all laws,” which Maduro said is a matter for the courts.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.