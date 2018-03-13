Magistrate dismisses case against police officerDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 6:27 PM
Woman police officer, Marcia Renault Gustave. who was arrested and charged with several counts of forgery, today walked a free person.
Gustave was arrested in full uniform while working in court in January 2017.
The magistrate had given the prosecution a “final” adjournment for March 13.
Lawyer for Gustave, Wayne Norde, had asked the court to dismiss the matter for “want of prosecution. “
After hearing arguments on both sides the magistrate agreed with defense counsel Norde and dismissed the matter for want of prosecution.
