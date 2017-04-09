Member of Parliament for the Mahaut constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, has revealed that over E.C$678,000 will be spent on road and drainage enhancement in the area of View Point in Warner and on the Campbell main road.

These projects are set to be completed by the end of the year.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony held on Friday April 7th 2017 at the Mahaut Community Center, Blackmoore said that five contracts have been signed and the funds are coming directly from the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program.

“The funding of course is coming from the CBI program, demonstrating that everyone is benefiting from this program and as I have said before and I want to reiterate, in a town hall meeting. The CBI is for us,” Blackmoore stated.

A cheque for the projects was signed and handed over to the chairperson of the Mahaut Village council, Lorna John-Charles Dalsan.

The Mahaut MP added that he will strive to ensure that the constituency becomes the best in all categories in the country.

“I want to give the people of the Mahaut constituency the assurance that we will ensure that the Mahaut constituency continues to emerge as the number one constituency in the whole of the country – the most diverse, the most exciting and the most promising and that includes all the portions of the constituency,” he said

He also said that monies will be available to begin the construction of a very “important” road project, the Campbell/Despor link road, in the Campbell, Sylvainia and Despor area.

“The Minister of Finance has given the word that the monies will be made available to do this very important segment of the road,” he stated.

Blackmoore said that although he hopes that the contractors can come from the Campbell community, such a project is something where “we cannot waste time.”

He believes that the road, when completed, will serve a very useful purpose not only to the villagers but the nation by extension.

“I am looking forward in due time to start that road…That road itself will serve a very useful purpose bearing in mind that we are very vulnerable. So in the event that we have a blockage on the main road, we will be able to use the Campbell/Despor link road as an escape. So it is not only limited to the people of Despor and Campbell and Sylvina, but from a National standpoint,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Blackmoore disclosed that throughout the course of this month, more contracts will be signed to the tune of $775,000, to address roads in Canefield, particularly Canefield East and the RBC Housing Scheme area.

According to him, the building process is underway and the contract process is set to be completed next week so as to begin construction soon after.