UPDATE: Mahaut man reported missing found

Monday, April 15th, 2019
Neil Hillaire

Nell Hillaire, 27 of Mahaut who was reported missing, has been found.

 Police Public Relations Officers (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards reported earlier  that Hillaire who was reported missing on Sunday 7th April 2019 is now a patient at the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

The report stated that  Hillaire entered the PMH on 6th April 2019, complaining that he was  not feeling well.

He has since then been admitted .

2 Comments

  1. Typical Dominica
    April 15, 2019

    Eight days later we find out the missing person was a patient at the hospital for over eight days. Dominica can not be a real place. Is there no procedure at the hospitals to let loved ones know that someone has been admitted? Do the police have anyways of finding out if a missing person has been admitted to the hospital or whatever? This is a failure on every level and I hope the appropriate authorities take notice before it happens to them

  2. Ibo France
    April 15, 2019

    Happy to learn that the gentleman has been located with his life intact. We need to do a lot more to assist people with mental and physical challenges. The government should put mechanisms and systems in place to make these people’s lives more fulfilling. Only a caring government will endeavor to help those who have nothing to give them in return. These people cannot vote so their lives are expendable. Remember, the current monocracy sees people only as votes.

