UPDATE: Mahaut man reported missing found

Nell Hillaire, 27 of Mahaut who was reported missing, has been found.

Police Public Relations Officers (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards reported earlier that Hillaire who was reported missing on Sunday 7th April 2019 is now a patient at the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

The report stated that Hillaire entered the PMH on 6th April 2019, complaining that he was not feeling well.

He has since then been admitted .