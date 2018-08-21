There have been reports of widespread damage as a result of an earthquake that shook the region on Tuesday afternoon.

Buildings have sustained structural damage, cars have been flattened by falling concrete and supermarkets are reporting losses, according to the Trinidad Express.

There is also significant loss of telecommunication being reported.

The initial magnitude is 6.8, with a magnitude of 7.2 being reported at the epicentre in Venezuela.

According to a preliminary report from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the quake struck a latitude of 10.51 N, a longitude of 62.76 W and a depth of 73 km.