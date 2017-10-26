Landslide underneath the Canefield Cliff. Photo credit: Facebook

A major landslide occurred underneath the Canefield Cliff earlier today bringing down tons of dirt and huge boulders which completely blocked that part of the E.O. Leblanc Highway for some time.

Reports reaching DNO indicate that clearing of the road began shortly afterwards when earth-moving equipment was brought to the scene.

DNO has so far received no word of any injuries or deaths as a result of the landslide.

Heavy equipment working at the site of landslide underneath the Canefield Cliff. Photo credit: Facebook.

 