Major Landslide Under Canefield CliffDominica News Online - Thursday, October 26th, 2017 at 2:28 PM
A major landslide occurred underneath the Canefield Cliff earlier today bringing down tons of dirt and huge boulders which completely blocked that part of the E.O. Leblanc Highway for some time.
Reports reaching DNO indicate that clearing of the road began shortly afterwards when earth-moving equipment was brought to the scene.
DNO has so far received no word of any injuries or deaths as a result of the landslide.
4 Comments
Thanks be to God and luckily no deaths !!
People forget about god and follow all cr*p they see on tv gay use to hide now public people not going to church curse falling on the place lord please help our country
I am not a religious person , but with all what is happening in Dominica I think the lord is trying to tell us that we need to be Humble to our fellow men and woman, we need to come together as a people and build forward as a people , we are to mean to each other , I use to sit in Roseau when I am on vacation from the States and try to say hello to passers by and they would look at you with disdain, the looting that occurred after the hurricane could have been preventable if Mr Cabon the chief of police had done his homework , the power that be is good at closing the barn door after the Horses are out , let us stop making the same mistakes over and over lets learn from our mistakes and build a better Dominica.
No speed limit under that cliff after that rock is cleared off, neither would one expect officers to endanger their lives remaining after dark or waiting to baway after curfew peeps all in the “call of duty””