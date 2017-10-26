Major Landslide Under Canefield CliffDominica News Online - Thursday, October 26th, 2017 at 2:28 PM
A major landslide occurred under the Canefield Cliff earlier today bringing down tons of dirt and huge boulders which temporarily that part of the E.O. Leblanc Highway.
Reports reaching DNO indicate that clearing of the road began when earth-moving equipment was brought to the scene.
DNO has so far received no word of any injuries or deaths as a result of the landslide.
