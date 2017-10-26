Landslide underneath the Canefield Cliff. Photo credit: Facebook

A major landslide occurred under the Canefield Cliff earlier today bringing down tons of dirt and huge boulders which temporarily that part of the E.O. Leblanc Highway.

Reports reaching DNO indicate that clearing of the road began when earth-moving equipment was brought to the scene.

DNO has so far received no word of any injuries or deaths as a result of the landslide.

Heavy equipment working at the site of landslide underneath the Canefield Cliff. Photo credit: Facebook.

 