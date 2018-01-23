Since the reduction of GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses programme) those who provide and look to receive a tertiary education in Trinidad have been adversely affected. Student enrollment is reduced and so are revenues. COSTAATT (College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago) has seen a 10-12 per cent decline in enrollment since changes made to GATE.

The president of COSTAAT Gillian Paul responded in an article in the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian on Monday to fears by students that the University would be closed down. She assured the students and public that while cash flows have decreased across the 6 campuses the school would remain open.

Meanwhile, University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) has identified over 200 employees to be sent home. “This identification was presented to us by the university and we really have to go through it to decide whether this recommendation can be sustained or whether there is need for further investigation,” Anthony Garcia Education Minister stated on a national television programme on Monday. This statement is against a backdrop of discontinued course programmes, laying off of employees and late payment of salaries to staff amongst financial difficulties at UTT.