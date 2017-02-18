Man charged 15 grand for possession of firearm and ammo without licenseDominica News Online - Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at 9:45 PM
Magistrate Asquith Riviere has slapped two fines of EC$2,500.00 to be paid forthwith on 47 year old George Bruney of Thibaud after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a valid firearms license and possession of six (6) 357 magazine live rounds.
According to the facts of the matter, the police, armed with a search warrant on February 14, 2017 set out for the home of Bruney who resides in Terre Plat, Paix Bouche. The police met him in Colihaut aboard his vehicle. They stopped him, showed him the warrant and searched him and the vehicle, but nothing was found. The policemen then took him to his home where a search was conducted and in a chest of drawers in his room, a black & silver Rossie L 357 Magnum revolver was found loaded with six (6) 357 magazine live rounds of ammunition.
Questioned about it he replied, “I don’t know.” Also when asked if he had a license he said “no.”
He was arrested and charged by the police. In his mitigating plea on Bruney’s behalf, his lawyer, Wayne Norde, told the court that the father of four young children was a first timer to the court was “remorseful for his actions and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had also fully cooperated with the police.”
He asked the court to “temper justice with mercy and impose a non-custodial sentence.” He also acknowledged that the offence was “serious” but said a fine with time to pay would be appropriate.
Before sentencing, Magistrate Riviere, said the charges were “very serious” and the penalties “stiff”. “I will impose a sentence within the parameters of the law and will temper justice with mercy,” he said.
On the charge of possession of firearm without a valid license Bruney was fined EC$7,500.00 with EC$2,500.00 to be paid forthwith. The fine must be paid in three installments with the second installment to be paid by March 31, 2017 and the third by April 30, 2017. If he misses any payment, Bruney will get 12 months in jail.
On the charge of possession of ammunition without a license, he was fined EC$7,500.00 with EC$2,500.00 to be paid forthwith the second installment to be paid by May 15, 2017 and the third payment by June 15, 2017. In default of any payment, he faces 12 months in jail. Sentences are to run concurrently.
The firearm and ammunition was forfeited to the State.
A Rossi revolver, identical to the one seized was found in the barrel of groceries intercepted at Woodbridge Bay in Oct. of last year. included in that haul were also 100 round of 0.357 ammunition. this is the same caliber used for the Rossi magnum. It is reasonable to assume that there is a connection between this last seizure and the illegal shipment of guns last Oct. and that there is a link to to the drugs trade. Dominica is in a bad place and not only because of the diplomatic passport scandal! Avarice has taken over from decency and justice.
They will take advantage, but when the time will come advantage will take them
Dominicans will continue to suffer under SKERRIT unless all are wee come out and demand his out going so let us do it once and for all
I have absolutely no problem with people being severely penalised for the possession of unlicensed firearms,but we live in a TWO TIER society,where one set of people either because of their economic situation or their political allegiance are punished,while those on the other side get away with murder…THIS I FIND TO BE PATENTLY WRONG!
Dominican need to know who was the recipient of the two barrels which was shipped from the United States since barrels do not come with the name, address and telephone number of the sender, also the same for the person receiving the barrel, parcels, containers etc, I saw police holding a high powered military weapons during the peaceful meeting on the seven, I am wondering if they were purchased for the fake overthrown which skerrit went on radio saying that the oppositions wanted to ramp the truck in the financial center to overthrown his government, tbis barrels with them high powered weapon and what transpired on the 7th of February are all related, skerrit, carbon, tony and the rest of the criminals who are selling Dominica’s Sovereignty know damn well who shipped the barrels and for what reason they were purchased and shipped to Dominica, the secret of these two barrelswill surely be revealed some day some how, just a matter of time Carbon just a matter of time
He knows having an unlicensed gun is trouble, he should think of his four kids first before having one at his home.
I am going to make a very wild guess and say that this George Bruney is UWP. Why not arrest the labourites with guns as well? They are trying to take guns away from all UWP even ex police officers.
what are you trying to say it is ok to have a loaded un licensed gun .
They know how to get search warrant for poor people when when big people in high society bringing down guns in barrels they don’t know what to do. Don’t worry, time will tell. All this shall pass.
Ask Vorn who sent him to America to buy it an out it on the false name. Cus I am sure he not one of labour supporter. So ask him for who he was bringing it down. The camera in the USA didn’t lie. But doe worry tile will tell.
Great job police you are doing your job but what about Crazy Thursday case theses guys never a get charge for their sex case let’s work with everyone the same…
Go to jail Bruney
No problems with the fine but it is unfair for one to be so severely pinalized for a crime while another gets a handshake for the same thing all because of who is your friend. Although George had his gun at his yet plat, he was picked up in colihault, unarmed, and did not point it on anyone. Bubbles on the other hand had a same gun pointed on someone, a female journalist seeking answers into villas, and see how he was treated by the state. Until of everything, was bobbles Gun forfited by the state? I know the magistrate that dealt with Bobbles case was fired shortly after that case as if he did evil, so let’s see if magistrate Riviere will be promoted.
Young Men BEHAVE all you self cuz you all will end up storkie. LAS fer Mama zorts HONTE mettay glow en devin la pour zorts changeé.