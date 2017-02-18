Magistrate Asquith Riviere has slapped two fines of EC$2,500.00 to be paid forthwith on 47 year old George Bruney of Thibaud after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a valid firearms license and possession of six (6) 357 magazine live rounds.

According to the facts of the matter, the police, armed with a search warrant on February 14, 2017 set out for the home of Bruney who resides in Terre Plat, Paix Bouche. The police met him in Colihaut aboard his vehicle. They stopped him, showed him the warrant and searched him and the vehicle, but nothing was found. The policemen then took him to his home where a search was conducted and in a chest of drawers in his room, a black & silver Rossie L 357 Magnum revolver was found loaded with six (6) 357 magazine live rounds of ammunition.

Questioned about it he replied, “I don’t know.” Also when asked if he had a license he said “no.”

He was arrested and charged by the police. In his mitigating plea on Bruney’s behalf, his lawyer, Wayne Norde, told the court that the father of four young children was a first timer to the court was “remorseful for his actions and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had also fully cooperated with the police.”

He asked the court to “temper justice with mercy and impose a non-custodial sentence.” He also acknowledged that the offence was “serious” but said a fine with time to pay would be appropriate.

Before sentencing, Magistrate Riviere, said the charges were “very serious” and the penalties “stiff”. “I will impose a sentence within the parameters of the law and will temper justice with mercy,” he said.

On the charge of possession of firearm without a valid license Bruney was fined EC$7,500.00 with EC$2,500.00 to be paid forthwith. The fine must be paid in three installments with the second installment to be paid by March 31, 2017 and the third by April 30, 2017. If he misses any payment, Bruney will get 12 months in jail.

On the charge of possession of ammunition without a license, he was fined EC$7,500.00 with EC$2,500.00 to be paid forthwith the second installment to be paid by May 15, 2017 and the third payment by June 15, 2017. In default of any payment, he faces 12 months in jail. Sentences are to run concurrently.

The firearm and ammunition was forfeited to the State.