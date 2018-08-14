Man charged with murder in Roseau shootingDominica News Online - Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 at 3:33 PM
One man appeared before a Roseau magistrate today charged with the August 8 murder of Ezron Roberts.
Hendricks Peters has been arrested and charged for the crime.
The Preliminary Investigation has been set for December 11.
Peters has been remanded in custody
