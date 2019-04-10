Man dies after diving incident at Champagne

One man is dead following a diving incident at Champagne.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has not yet been able to ascertain the cause of the victim’s death who seemed to have experienced some difficulty while diving.
He was rushed to the casualty department of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) at 10:15am where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.
I think we need more information regarding this story.
Was the individual with a dive center or went out on their own from their yacht?
Was the individual untrained doing an introductory dive and was unsupervised by the Dive Master or did they get lost?
How did the body get to the surface?
Did anyone perform CPR?
How did they get to the hospital?
There is just so much going on in this story and I don’t think I have ever heard of this incident with any dive center on island ever before, so it makes me wonder who exactly took this person out.
Divers dive with air and not with oxygen. Secondly: the government closed the access to champagne so the ambulance cannot drive through to provide quick help.
This has been reported a few times.
I do not know if quicker access could have helped the poor man.
So what do you call those with tank? Tankers? People scuba dive so arent they divers? You are talking about free diving with air. Besides oxygen is in air.