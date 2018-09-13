Man fined $30,000.00 for illegal firearm and ammunitionDominica News Online - Thursday, September 13th, 2018 at 4:16 PM
Alexander Beaupierre of Hillsborough Street, Roseau, has been fined a total of $30,000.00 for the illegal possession of a 9 mm semi automatic pistol and ammunition.
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) arrested Beaupierre on Monday, 3rd September 2018 at Morne Prosper, according to police PRO, Simon Edwards.
Beaupierre was subsequently brought before the Roseau Magistrates Court and fined $15 000 for illegal possession of the weapon to be paid forthwith or in default, 7 years imprisonment. He also received a fine of $15 000 for the ammunition to be paid forthwith or in default 7 years imprisonment to be served concurrently.
