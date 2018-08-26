Unofficial reports reaching DNO indicate that a man was shot dead in Roseau in the early hours of Saturday morning.

No official police report has as yet been released but according to the information received the victim was fatally shot in the head.

This is the second shooting to occur in Dominica within a 12 hour period and the third shooting this month.

A man from Morne Prosper was shot on Friday night and taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment while Ezron Roberts was shot and killed on the 8th of August.