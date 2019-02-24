High court Judge, Victoria Charles-Clarke has sentenced Kenneth Haddeed to 15 years in jail for having sex with a 9 year old girl back in 2010. He was convicted by a nine member jury in 2017.

The facts upon which the offender was convicted revealed that on 18th December 2010 the virtual complainant who was nine years and nine months, along with her three (3) year old sister and their mother went to the offender’s home to spend the weekend. At the time, the offender was involved in a relationship with the aunt of the virtual complainant’s mother who was away in Antigua. Upon arrival at the offender’s home, the virtual complainant’s mother left the virtual complainant and her sister with him and went to Roseau.

The offender took the virtual complainant and her sister into his bedroom to watch television. While lying on his bed watching television the virtual complainant’s three year old sister fell asleep. The offender took the sleeping child to another room and returned to his bedroom where the virtual complainant was still watching television. The offender locked the door to his bedroom and put on a pornographic video, showing images which the virtual complainant described as a man and woman having sex. He turned the virtual complainant onto her back, pulled down his pants and among other things proceeded to have sexual intercourse with the virtual complainant.

The virtual complainant stated that she was in pain and started screaming. She told the offender to stop because she was too young but he told her to shut up. Afterwards the virtual complainant went to the room where her sister was sleeping. The offender later came into the room and asked her whether she wanted something to eat. He took her to a shop down the road and bought her chicken, bakes and juice.

On the 20th of December 2010, she told her mother about the incident.

Before sentencing, Haddeed, the Judge stated that there are no mitigating factors relative to the offence.

“I am of the view that given the nature and seriousness of this offence, the fact that the aggravating factors relevant to the offence and the offender outweigh the mitigating factors, a custodial sentence is warranted.

“I believe that the appropriate starting point for an offence of this nature is twelve years. I will then make the necessary deductions or additions for the aggravating and mitigating factors relative to the offence. As stated above, I find that there are several aggravating factors relative to the offence namely :-the breach of trust; the young age of the victim and the disparity in age of the offender, the psychological effect on the virtual complainant; the use of pornographic material. I find that the aggravating factors serve to increase the sentence by four years. This brings the sentence to sixteen years. I do not find any mitigating factors relative to the offence,” she stated.

She continued: “Given the nature of the offence of gross indecency, I will begin with a starting point of two (2) years. In considering the seriousness of the offence and taking into account the same aggravating factors outlined for the offence of sexual intercourse with a person below the age of fourteen and the absence of mitigating factors relating to this offence I will increase the sentence by two (2) years. Similarly as in the first count the aggravating and mitigating factors relating to the offender will balance out each other so there will be no adjustment to the sentence. The sentence for gross indecency is four years. With regards to the offence of indecent assault, I do not think it is necessary to impose a separate sentence as I believe this offence is subsumed within the other two offences.”

This offence was committed in December 2010 but the offender was only indicted in January 2016. No reason has been given by the prosecution except that the witnesses in this matter were all out of state.

“Accordingly a reduction of the sentence by one year is granted on each offence for the delay in the trial. I hereby sentence you Kenneth Hadeed to fifteen (15) years for the offence of sexual intercourse with a minor and three (3) years for gross indecency.

The two terms shall run concurrently with the necessary deductions made for time spent on remand including the time spent awaiting sentence. With regards to the offence of indecent assault you are cautioned reprimanded and discharged,” she said.

Justice Charles-Clarke continued, accordingly, it is also my order that you shall receive counseling and psychotherapy to assist you in the rehabilitation process and to treat your alcohol addiction. You should also utilise your skills in carpentry and joinery while at Stockfarm Prison to instruct and train fellow inmates in that trade. It is my hope that at the end of your term of incarceration you would have been sufficiently reformed to enable you to assume your role as a father and make a meaningful contribution to society.”