Man receives fatal blow to the head in RoseauDominica News Online - Friday, November 30th, 2018 at 10:31 PM
Police are investigating an incident in which a man has died after he was struck on the head with a piece of wood in Roseau today.
A video of the incident which shows the victim being struck by another male has been circulating on social media. However, DNO has not been able to obtain any information about the circumstances leading up to the incident.
The incident occurred on the River Bank close to the E.C. Loblack Bridge in Roseau.
