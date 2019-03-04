Man shot dead in SalisburyDominica News Online - Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 9:03 AM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has confirmed that a Salisbury man, Eardley Julien, was shot and killed in that village last night.
Reports indicate that Julien died from a gunshot wound to the head.
A source told DNO that the police were at the scene of the incident this morning investigating the matter.
Very sad …Black Brothers killing Black Brothers….Becoming like the south side of Chicago….
RIPP…God please comfort the family and friends
Take your bad self 6 feet. Bawi I say.
NOTHING IS NEW DURING THE DEVILS FEAST…CARNIVAL