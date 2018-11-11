Deputy Prime Minister and MP for the Cottage constituency, Reginald Austrie, accompanied by a team from the Public Works Department, on Sunday morning, toured some areas in the north of Dominica after the heavy rains which impacted the country on Saturday and over the past two days.

“Well, we started in Lagoon between the two churches, what you call the North River in Lagoon; we had some blockage there and that caused some serious flooding; people had to be evacuated. We have the team from public works and a number of other infrastructure agencies with us looking at some of the effects of what happened and some of the solutions to it,” Austrie stated.

From Lagoon, Austrie and his team moved to Tan tan where he noted the need for some dredging of the river.

“Clearly, there has to be some dredging. We have to remove some trees and stuff which are in the middle of the river causing the obstruction,” the Cottage MP said.

He added that a report from the public works personnel will provide proper advice to the government as to what needs to be done in the short and medium term.

Austrie said he believes that the government has been proactive in some of the actions it has taken to make the country more resilient and cited river dredging as an example.

“Many, many communities were saved because of the government’s decision to do some river dredging and I assume that that will continue and that will intensify since more and more communities are being exposed to these events of climate change, excess and unusual rainfall,” he remarked.

The Cottage MP said that there were some pre-existing challenges in Tan Tan that were exacerbated by the rains and which highlighted the need for some kind of intervention to prevent damage to property and loss of life.

Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac, was part of the touring team which also visited other parts of the island.