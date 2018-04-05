The Marigot Development Corporation (MDC) on March 21st, 2018, donated EC$10,000 to the Wills Strathmore Steven (WSS) School, on behalf of Grace Foundation and the UK Association of Boarding School Consultants.

The funds will go towards the renovation of the students’ dining space and the school’s fence, which were badly damaged by Hurricane Maria. These are two priorities central to restoring normalcy to the well being of the students at WSS.

The Principal, Mr. Alvin Abraham, at the handover ceremony expressed his deepest appreciation for the timely and significant donation. He indicated that these funds would advance the rebuilding of the WSS School after the devastation caused by the Hurricane Maria. The school lost its roof, a significant portion of materials and supplies, fencing and the hard court pavilion, among others.

While the Ministry of Education is addressing most of the damage, there remain areas needing attention.

Mr. Abraham, on behalf of the staff and students, requested that Mr. Michael Pascal, MDC President, extend heartfelt “thank yous” to the principals of Grace Foundation and the UK Association of Boarding School Consultants for their generous support.

MDC takes this opportunity to thank the many friends of WSS School and the Marigot community by extension, who have provided support, big and small, since the passing of the storm in September 2017.