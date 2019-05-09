Marigot man pleads guilty to murdering grandmother

Lahanson Javeed Pascal has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of his grandmother in Marigot.

Flora Pascal, 82, was found by her son in an unconscious state and bleeding from wounds to her head, at her home around 2:00 pm on April 7, 2013.

She was taken to Marigot Hospital where she was treated and then transferred to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Lahanson Javeed Pascal then aged 17, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.

However, the charge was changed to murder after Flora Pascal died on April 22, 2013 at the ICU of the PMH.

Sentencing is set for June 14, 2019 after a social inquiry report.