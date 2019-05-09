Marigot man pleads guilty to murdering grandmother

Lahanson Javeed Pascal has pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of his grandmother in Marigot.
Flora Pascal, 82, was found by her son in an unconscious state and bleeding from wounds to her head, at her home around 2:00 pm on April 7, 2013.
She was taken to Marigot Hospital where she was treated and then transferred to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Lahanson Javeed Pascal then aged 17, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.
However, the charge was changed to murder after Flora Pascal died on April 22, 2013 at the ICU of the PMH.
Sentencing is set for June 14, 2019 after a social inquiry report.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
So, so sad, every time I read a case like that. But for Heaven’s sake Why it take over six years to get a verdict and sentence? Dont tell me that young man was incarcerated all that time too.
Incarcerated is joke! the child more fat than anything walking bold face in roseau..murderers does take jail in dca nah.
This murder is particularly shockingly awful. What sort of threat does an eighty-two year lady posed to this young man? Could not be much, if any. May this demonic act haunt him for the rest of his life.