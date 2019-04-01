Marigot residents protest for better health services

Dominica News Online - Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 1:30 PM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin
Protesters at Marigot on Monday morning, April 1, 2019

Dozens of Marigot residents, joined by members of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) and other supporters came out in the village on Monday morning to protest against the current lack of proper health care services in that community.

Residents say they are frustrated with the delay in the construction of a hospital at Marigot which has been compounded by the lack of a proper alternative facility for the provision of health services.

We will bring you more details in a subsequent article.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

3 Comments

  1. Marigot man
    April 1, 2019

    Dont build any hospital!!!! These peopl are wicked lazy and dishonest.

  2. Jonathan Y St Jean
    April 1, 2019

    Skerritt is pinning his hopes on the new hospital to solve all health-related issues in the country. Right now Dominica doesn’t have a properly functioning hospital. He is rushing along and talking about an attempt to build an international airport. After 19 years Dominica doesn’t have either a functioning hospital nor international airport. All we gave is pie in the sky. I fully support the people of Marigot standing up for their community and the rest of Dominica. Since Skerritt and Tony said that money wasn’t a problem, then what is the problem? It’s a lack of foresight coupled with management skills to prioritize things and make them a reality. God forbid a plane crash in the Melville Hall area Dominica will have another black eye from this inept government. Even the everyday lives of Marigot people are in danger because of long distance from there to Roseau. Stand up and fight for what us right

  3. %
    April 1, 2019

    I am in solidarity with you all. A government that neglets the health of the citizenry, has really given up on it’s ability to govern.
    Skerrit Must Go
    Skerrit Must Go
    LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.