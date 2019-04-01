Marigot residents protest for better health services

Dozens of Marigot residents, joined by members of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) and other supporters came out in the village on Monday morning to protest against the current lack of proper health care services in that community.
Residents say they are frustrated with the delay in the construction of a hospital at Marigot which has been compounded by the lack of a proper alternative facility for the provision of health services.
We will bring you more details in a subsequent article.
3 Comments
Dont build any hospital!!!! These peopl are wicked lazy and dishonest.
Skerritt is pinning his hopes on the new hospital to solve all health-related issues in the country. Right now Dominica doesn’t have a properly functioning hospital. He is rushing along and talking about an attempt to build an international airport. After 19 years Dominica doesn’t have either a functioning hospital nor international airport. All we gave is pie in the sky. I fully support the people of Marigot standing up for their community and the rest of Dominica. Since Skerritt and Tony said that money wasn’t a problem, then what is the problem? It’s a lack of foresight coupled with management skills to prioritize things and make them a reality. God forbid a plane crash in the Melville Hall area Dominica will have another black eye from this inept government. Even the everyday lives of Marigot people are in danger because of long distance from there to Roseau. Stand up and fight for what us right
I am in solidarity with you all. A government that neglets the health of the citizenry, has really given up on it’s ability to govern.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now