Marigot residents protest for better health services

Dozens of Marigot residents, joined by members of the Dominica Nurses Association (DNA) and other supporters came out in the village on Monday morning to protest against the current lack of proper health care services in that community.

Residents say they are frustrated with the delay in the construction of a hospital at Marigot which has been compounded by the lack of a proper alternative facility for the provision of health services.

We will bring you more details in a subsequent article.