Marisol John is Miss Dominica 2019Dominica News Online - Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Marisol John of Sultan/Copthall has captured the 2019 Miss Dominica title.
She beat four other young ladies to win the coveted crown at the event which was held at Windsor Park forecourt on Saturday night.
First runner up is Chrisline Tavernier and 2nd runner up is Aaliyah Martin.
