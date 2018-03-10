The Government of Dominica has appointed Mr. Martin Charles as Resident Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, in its quest to fully establish a diplomatic presence in China and further develop the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

The Government of Dominica has received Agrément from the Chinese authorities for Mr. Charles’ appointment and he will formally commence his duties as Ambassador of Dominica following the presentation of his credentials to the Head of State of the People’s Republic of China.

Diplomatic relations were established between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the People’s Republic of China at Ambassadorial level almost fourteen years ago on March 23, 2004.

The Government of Dominica reiterates its strong commitment to the One China Policy and continues to advocate for the peaceful reunification of China.

The People’s Republic of China is one of Dominica’s most significant bilateral partners.

From 2004 the two countries have enjoyed a meaningful partnership promoting mutual cooperation, at the level of both bilateral and multilateral relations. This has been significantly beneficial to the Commonwealth of Dominica in a variety of sectors including human resource development, health, agriculture, disaster relief and development of infrastructure.

A number of technical and economic cooperation projects funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China have been implemented or are ongoing in Dominica since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Mr. Charles is a qualified Life Underwriter and presently the Agency Manager for CLICO Life Insurance Company; Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Industrial Bank (AID Bank) of Dominica and Trade Investment Commissioner for Dominica. Mr. Charles also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of a number of other institutions in Dominica.

As Ambassador of Dominica to the People’s Republic of China Mr. Martin Charles will work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & CARICOM Affairs to ensure effective implementation of Dominica’s foreign policy with regard to China. Additionally the Ambassador designate will be charged with the responsibility of representing Dominica’s interests as well as the interests of Dominican nationals residing in the People’s Republic of China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs & CARICOM Affairs welcomes this appointment and looks forward to working with Ambassador designate Martin Charles.