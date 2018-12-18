Martin’s lawyer says treatment unconstitutional: vows to fight to the endDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at 1:19 PM
Cara Shillingford one of four lawyers representing former Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Minister Atherton “Athie” Martin whose home was searched by police and then arrested says that the behaviour of the police is a breach of his constitutional rights.
“I am extremely disappointed in what I am seeing there today. Three lawyers besides me are here to see Athie based on his request and they are being denied,” she said.
She continued, “Police officers dressed in army fatigue are preventing them from seeing their client. This is the first time in my years as an attorney that I am seeing this type of behavior. Regularly, I visit the police station to see clients charged with criminal offences, theft, murder, burglary or any crime they are entitled to be represented by an attorney or attorneys of their choice. I have never seen an attorney prevented from entering the police department in representing their client.”
She added, “I am very concerned because it is a constitutional right to be represented by an attorney or attorneys of your choice. The police officers are being used by whoever it is to trample on the constitutional rights of individuals. The country is basically taking a turn for the worst that’s what I am seeing.”
According to Shillingford, she does not believe the police have any reasonable grounds for arresting Athie. “I have asked the police and they are yet to inform me. Some mention was made of incitement but nothing is forthcoming he has not been informed of any charge yet,” she said.
“The investigating officer is Inspector Jennie Pierre seem not to have any regard for Mr. Martin’s constitutional right. Everybody is entitled to representation. It’s a sad day for Dominica since the police officers are being used as puppets and we will fight them to the end,” Shillingford remarked.
The other lawyers, Gildon Richards, Julian Prevost and Joshua Francis were eventually given access to Martin 45 minutes later after agitating outside police headquarters.
Meantime, Police Chief Daniel Carbon has released a statement saying that the demonstration held on Saturday and Monday by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) was “unlawful.”
“The leaders of the CCM know very well that they must apply to the Chief of Police for permission to hold a lawful protest action or demonstration as stipulated by the Public Order Act Chapter 15:01 of the law of Dominica 1990,” Carbon said.
The Chief of police did not receive any request from the CCM to hold any demonstration or protest action Carbon stated in his statement.
“These protest action were unlawful they had no permission. The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is obliged by law to ensure that the citizens and visitors to the country go about their business undisturbed, unhindered and the police force must protest the life and property of citizens. The police force acted lawfully in dispersing the crowd because it was unlawful protest action. I am warning the leaders of and people involved in the CCM who are organizing these protest action that they must follow the procedures as stipulated by law. Following the lawful actions of the police there is a posting I read on social media which seems to be threatening the lives of police officers including a senior police officer. It would be a huge mistake to attack any police officer or the family of any police officer. I hope it does not happen…but if it does the Lord forbid, whoever contemplated and carried out the act will face dire consequences,” Carbon stated.
6 Comments
These passive aggressive antics of the UWP are played out!. So everytime like that allu gonna do the same thing? Not ask for permission, hold your protest anyway knowing full well you didn’t ask for permission, then play the victim. IT’S GETTING OLD GUYS. Going on the radio planning a protest is not equivalent to formally asking for permission to hold your protest. Any straight thinking who saw the v video knows very well that the man is guilty. Come on man.
Carbon carbon carbon carbon carbon carbon. The only reason you are where you are is because you were put there and not because of your capabilities. Your threats and utterance proved again tbe hieght of your lack of any form of intelligence. In the execution of your duties there are laws you must follow and so to are the citizens. There is an old saying never give a monkey a gun and you skeritt and the rest of the morons that running this country is proof to that wisdom.
This is further proof that chief Carbon is a square peg in a round hole. Carbon is really the chief of the Skerritt goon squad. There is no need for a permit to have a gathering and there was no procession, and Carbon doesn’t know it. Carbon saw that the gathering was peaceful and only a few persons had the fortitude and common sense to try and protect citizens from being run over by vehicles. Instead, the trigger-happy police fire tear gas at every man, woman and child present. Athie is being intimidated but the Athie I know will not be scared. Good will win over evil.
Carbon your going down a dangerous road,Skerrit is a dictator and his demise is coming,TEAR GASING THE PEOPLE WAS WRONG,SKERRIT DEMISE IS COMING.
Ok so they had no permission to protest or demonstrate. Then why did the police allow it in the first place?
No different than allowing people to loot after Maria.
The protest was advertised for a long while before Saturday. The police should have stepped in and mad sure there was a request etc.
Once is Cara Allu Lose! Sorry