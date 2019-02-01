Mas Camp on hold; in search of a new venueDominica News Online - Friday, February 1st, 2019 at 1:13 PM
Organizers of Showdown Mas Camp Tent have announced that the show will not be held tonight because of the unavailability of a venue.
At a news conference this morning, they revealed that the Old Mill Cultural Centre is no longer available and they are considering other options for the regular staging of the show.
One member of Mas camp told DNO that some calypsonians from the tent will be making an appearance at the Kubuli Bar tonight.
DNO further understands that the Dominica Festivals Committee has offered to make Windsor Park Stadium forecourt available and that arrangement is to be finalized today.
We will have more on that story later.
