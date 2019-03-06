Organizers of the Mas Domnik 2019 have hailed the celebrations a success.

The celebrations came to an end on Tuesday (March 5) after two days of street jump-up in Roseau as well as other parts of the island.

“Jouvert is growing into something great,” Dominica Festival Committee (DFC) Events Coordinator, Marva Williams said during a media interview on Wednesday.

“We had some overseas media from St Lucia and they too were very impressed with our Jouvert and they were comparing it with St Lucia,” she remarked.

Williams was complimentary of the display of traditional bands and school bands on Carnival Monday.

“That was amazing,” she stated. “I am hoping in the future we can have lots more of the school bands come out and of course. Even the traditional Mas.”

Williams noted that the traditional Mas is what differentiates Dominica from other Carnivals in the Caribbean and, “we have to maintain that.”

From an organizer’s perspective, she said there are things that require improvement.

“We have seen so many ways to improve Carnival,” she noted.

Williams continued, “We have looked at Carnival Monday, we paid attention to the parade, the route… there are a lot of things that need improvement…”

Williams went on to say that she always pays attention to lessons learnt from before.

“We will be engaging our stakeholders, receiving feedback from them, what went well, what didn’t go well and their recommendations and we intend to implement that in the future of Carnival,” she promised

The DFC official thanked the Road Parade Committee, the DFC, all the members, everybody who was involved – revelers, different groups, in making Mas Domnik a sizzling explosion

“We look forward to your continued participation for Carnival 2020,” she stated.

Meantime, Parliamentary Representative for Roseau Central Joseph Isaac described the Calypso Finals as “a good show.” However, he said, “More writers are needed in order to get diversity in regards to views on social, political, commentary and also other interests in the country.”

“Let us concentrate on the nationalistic approach in which all of us converge and help our country to be the best it can be,” Isaac suggested.

He said that there were no major incidents in the City or generally in the Carnival celebrations

“I just want us to keep it so after the Carnival,” he advised. “Let’s ensure that we have peace, love and unity in the country.”

Isaac thanked patrons who participated in the event and said he is happy that everything went well.