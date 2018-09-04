Fire at Hill Top Garage in MarigotDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 4th, 2018 at 6:40 PM
The Fire Department was earlier this afternoon called to the scene of a huge fire at the Hill Top Garage in Marigot.
According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), the blaze started sometime after 5:00 pm on Tuesday.
The fire department was called, and shortly after, emergency personnel arrived on the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
