Measles case has cruise ship quarantined in St. Lucia

Authorities on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia said Thursday that they quarantined a cruise ship with some 300 people aboard after discovering a confirmed case of measles aboard.

Dr. Merlene Fredericks-James, the island’s chief medical officer, told The Associated Press the ship was still in port and no one had been allowed to disembark since its arrival.

“One infected person can easily infect others,” she said in a public statement.

Fredericks-James said a doctor aboard the ship requested 100 doses of the measles vaccine, which St. Lucia is supplying for free. She also said surveillance is necessary because the incubation period ranges from 10 to 12 days before symptoms occur.

An official with St. Lucia’s Marine Police identified the ship as the Freewinds. The official declined to provide their name because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

